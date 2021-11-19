Search

19/11/2021

Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 19, 2021

Leitrim deaths

Leitrim deaths

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Liam Bouchier, Cloonagh, Drumkeeran, Leitrim

The death has occured of Liam Bouchier, Cloonagh, Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, and in the excellent care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of his devoted wife Sara, loving father of sons Henry, Adrian, Liam D and Lorcan, grandchildren Alannah, Caroline, Olivia, Rian, Grace, Harry, Isobel, Amelie, Sophia and Alex. Cherished brother of Maisie, Bettie Murphy, Gertie Casey and Dympna Best. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in St Brigids Church, Drumkeeran on Saturday from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St Brigids Church at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland, c/o Funeral Director or to the Parkinsons Association directly. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on the following link. https://youtu.be/E85Z8VovLuk In the interest of public safety, attendance at the funeral services will be restricted in accordance with HSE guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Condolence messages can be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie 

Colette Maguire (née Roddy), Terenure, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in the presence of her loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff in St James’s Hospital. Predeceased by her parents James and Lorretta Roddy. Colette will be very deeply missed by her loving Husband Ken, sons Darin and Kenneth, grandchildren Faye, Kian and Michael, daughters-in- law Sandra and Breda, sisters Marguerite and Lorretta, her brothers Sean and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and wider family in the UK and United States, many close friends and also her colleagues in Dublin Tourism, at this sad time. flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to: https://www.parkinsons.ie/   Removal on Friday morning to Terenure College Chapel for Funeral Mass at 11am which may be viewed through the web camera at: https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo

Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co.Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co.Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O'Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

John Francis (Johnny-Pat) Maguire, Lednagrow, Glangevlin, Cavan / Dromina, Cork

Suddenly, but very peacefully, in Mallow General Hospital, in the presence of his niece Hannah (Ann) Wallace, her husband Richard, daughter Nora-Rose and son Michael. Brother of the late Margaret Dowd Horton. Deeply regretted by his sister Susan (Fitzgibbon), brothers Thomas & Eddie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives & friends. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass (maximum of 50 percent capacity), funeral after to the adjoining cemetery. Live stream link https://youtu.be/khXxAC58s2E

May they all Rest in Peace

