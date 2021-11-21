Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, November 21, 2021 (updated)

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nora Teresa Fox (née Molyneau), Aughaginney, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Listowel, Kerry



Nora Teresa Fox, Aughaginney, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Meen, Listowel, Co Kerry. Suddenly, at her home, on 18th November. Pre-deceased by her husband, Philip and brother, Thomas. Sadly missed by her sisters, Ann and Mary, brothers, Mossie and Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Monday, 22nd November, from 6 - 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Tuesday, 23rd November, with internment afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. In accordance with Government & HSE Guidelines social distancing to be adhered to at all times.

Bernard Dolan, London and formerly of Leitrim

Bernard Dolan (Bernie), Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and London, England on November 19th 2021 RIP. Formerly of Monien, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Bernie's funeral will take place in London at a later date. All enquiries to Gilmartins Undertakers, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim 0862376372.

Eugene Clarke, Abbeytown, Boyle, Roscommon / Cavan

Eugene Clarke, Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Whitegate, Co. Cavan. 18th November 2021 (Suddenly). Eugene will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maria, his children Stefan, John-Paul, Oisín, Nathan, Chantelle, Alisha, Callum and Kelvin, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Eugene will repose at his home on Sunday (November 21st). Removal from his home on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie House private to family on Monday morning please.

Lyndia Hillis (née Thuillier), Ballymote, Sligo

The death has occurred of Lyndia Irene Hillis, Ballymote, Sligo. Lyndia Irene Hillis (nee Thuillier), Ballymote, Co. Sligo. 19 November 2021. Passed away in comfort at NorthWest Hospice. Sadly missed by her son Eric, brother Georgie, nieces, friends, in-laws and neighbours. Funeral service at Emlaghfad Parish Church, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on Tuesday, 23 Nov, at 11am followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Committal Service at 2pm.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo

Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co.Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O'Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace