Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James Bernard Scally formerly of The Warren, Boyle, Roscommon



James Bernard Scally (Seamus), Sunday 21st November 2021, formerly of The Warren, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at St. James’ Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Molly and John, and his two sisters Mary and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josephine, daughter Karen, son John, son-in-law Diarmuid, granddaughters Chloe and Brianna, John's partner Jean, brother- and sister- in- law Brian and Brenda, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal this Friday morning to The Church of The Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Requiem Mass (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnhamwith) with cremation thereafter to The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. (Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to). Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to St James’ Hospital.

Patrick McGrath, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Scariff, Clare



The death has occurred of Patrick McGrath, Curramartin, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Scariff, Co. Clare, Friday 19th November 2021 at Sligo University Hospital.Beloved husband of Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his step-daughter; Laura, beloved grandchildren; Hugo and Stephie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in both Clare and Leitrim.

Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (24th November) at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Annaduff, Co. Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the North West Hospice c/o M.J. McLoughlin, Funeral Directors, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim .

.

Nora Flynn (née Fitzpatrick), Corrabeeher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim / Cavan



Formerly Ballyhaise/Arden, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, loving parents, brothers and sister. Nora will be sadly missed by her sons Micheal, Damien and Terry, her daughters -in- law, grandchildren, nephew, niece, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home in Corrabreeher, Aughnasheelin on Tuesday, 23rd November, from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.html. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit.

Aidan Coleman, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Aidan Coleman, formerly of Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Recently predeceased by his sister Bernadette McLoughlin, brothers Oliver and James Joseph, sadly missed by his sister Rose (Donegal) nephews, nieces extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough, Eircode F91 KF86 Tuesday 23rd Nov from 5.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday 24th Nov followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In the interest of public health and safety at this time please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and refrain from handshaking. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Desmond MCHUGH, Derrynaseer, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Kinlough, Leitrim



Desmond McHugh, Derrynaseer, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and San Francisco. Peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahaire, Co. Leitrim. 22nd November 2021. Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister Mary Furey, sister-in-law Maureen McHugh, nephews Declan (Karen), Barry ( Stephanie) nieces Finola (Michael), Paulyn (Patsy) and Ann ( Tommy), his grand nephews and grandnieces, great grandnephew, great grandniece, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Desmond is reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Tuesday evening 23rd November from 5.30pm to 7pm. Walk through only, please follow all covid-19 regulations. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning 24th November at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Desmond's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Facebook Page.

Cecilia O'Brien (née Treacy), Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Cecilia O’Brien, nee Treacy, Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, County Fermanagh, peacefully, at her residence. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Monday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request.

Cecilia is predeceased by her dear husband Michael Joe and she is sadly missed by her loving sons Sean Michael and Barts, her beloved daughter Mary, her dear daughter-in-law Rosaleen, her beloved grandsons Marc (Shannon) Aaron (Amy) and Lorcan and her sisters-in-law Susan O’Brien and Alice Treacy. The funeral Mass will be relayed to the cars in the church car park.



John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, Donegal / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Michael, Martin, Chris and Mary Rose and also his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren (Sinéad, Eimear, Jane, Erin, Brian, Michelle, Thomas and Jonathan), extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, at 5pm on Monday evening, going to St. Connell’s Church, Glenties, for 6pm to repose overnight. You may sympathise with the family until 8pm. House private due to current Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Nora Teresa Fox (née Molyneau), Aughaginney, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Listowel, Kerry

Nora Teresa Fox, Aughaginney, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Meen, Listowel, Co Kerry. Suddenly, at her home, on 18th November. Pre-deceased by her husband, Philip and brother, Thomas. Sadly missed by her sisters, Ann and Mary, brothers, Mossie and Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Tuesday, 23rd November, with internment afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. In accordance with Government & HSE Guidelines social distancing to be adhered to at all times.

Bernard Dolan, London and formerly of Leitrim

Bernard Dolan (Bernie), Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and London, England on November 19th 2021 RIP. Formerly of Monien, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Bernie's funeral will take place in London at a later date. All enquiries to Gilmartins Undertakers, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim 0862376372.

Lyndia Hillis (née Thuillier), Ballymote, Sligo

The death has occurred of Lyndia Irene Hillis, Ballymote, Sligo. Lyndia Irene Hillis (nee Thuillier), Ballymote, Co. Sligo. 19 November 2021. Passed away in comfort at NorthWest Hospice. Sadly missed by her son Eric, brother Georgie, nieces, friends, in-laws and neighbours. Funeral service at Emlaghfad Parish Church, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on Tuesday, 23 Nov, at 11am followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Committal Service at 2pm.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo

Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co.Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O'Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Aidan CARROLL, Main St, Bundoran, Donegal / Sligo Town, Sligo



Aidan Carroll, Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal, suddenly at University Hospital, Sligo, 21st November 2021. Beloved husband of Anita and adored father of Susan (McGarrigle, Ballyshannon) and Maura (Demmel, Sligo). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Edward McGarrigle and Karl Demmel, grandchildren Edward, Myles and Ruth McGarrigle, and Katherine and Jenny Demmel, his sister Mary (Lancashire), his brother Tony (Lancashire), brothers-in-law Seamus Kearney, Ardee, Co. Louth and the late Rev. Thomas Kearney, Wilton, Cork who sadly passed away suddenly today 22nd November 2021. Aidan was predeceased by his brothers Des, Jim and Kevin.

Aidan is reposing in Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Wednesday evening 24th November from 5pm to 7pm. Walk through only, please follow all Covid-19 regulations. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning 25th November at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for Private Cremation Service. Aidan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace