Leitrim deaths- Monday, November 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Claire Beirne (née Lennon), Bornacoola, Co Longford and Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown

November 28h 2021 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital, beloved wife of Dermot and dear mother to Aaron, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son , mother Helen, father Joe, brother Ralph, sisters Ruth Gorman, Michelle, Charlene McDermott and Tara, mother in law Mena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. House private, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael John Faughnan, Fearnaught, Annaduff, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael John Faughnan, Fearnaught, Aughamore, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Leitrim on November 28th 2021 (ex An Post) peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maura and father of Tomás, Nora, Peadar, Martin and John, his brother T.P., his twin sister Monica (New York), son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Deidre, Anne and Michelle, his thirteen adoring grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass for Michael John will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 30th at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice or Cancer Care West c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Michael John’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands.

Ralph Parkes, Raheen, Limerick / Glencar, Leitrim

Ralph Parkes (Dromore Rise, Raheen, Limerick and late of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) 28th November 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Caherass Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Rena and dearly loved father of Ray, Rita and Robert. Sadly missed by son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Maura and Colleen, his beloved grandchildren Robert, Eoin, Reece, Alice, Ross, Stephen, Emma, Bridget and Jack, sister Peggy, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 30th November, in Crecora Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

Michael McCafferty, Shene avenue, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary and brother Christy. Sadly missed by his son Philip and Leona, Grandchildren Kayla, Abbie, Shea and Sophie. His brother Richard, sisters Mary, Noreen, Deirdre, Nieces, Nephews and all his extended Family and friends. Reposing at his late residence tomorrow from 12pm till 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning 30th November to arrive at the church of Our Lady of Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burail afterward in St. Joseph's Cemetery, the Rock, Ballyshannon. House Private on the morning of the funeral. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Angela Conlon (née Brennan), Oldtown, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Angela Conlon (nee Brennan) Oldtown, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 27th November, 2021, in her 95th year. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Wife of the late Bertie. Much loved mother of Ciaran, Barry, Colm, Shay and Niall. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday evening (29th Nov.) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm (walk through only). Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Attracta’s Church, Ballinameen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to the current Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and verbal condolences/no hand shaking.

May they all Rest in Peace