Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Mickey) Gilhooly, St. Joachim's Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Arigna, Roscommon / Bray, Wicklow



Michael (Mickey) Gilhooly, St. Joachim’s Terrace, Sligo and formerly of Arigna, Co.Roscommon, peacefully on December 4th 2021 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Maureen and brother Paddy. Dearly loved brother of Noel (Bray). He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his brother, sisters-in-law Ann and Leigh, nephew Robert, nieces Georgina, Amanda Jane, Susanna, Samantha, Lauryn, Ann and Vivienne, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in St. Anne’s Church, Sligo (F91R250) at 10:30am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery, Kennelsfort Rd Upper, Woodfarm, Dublin 20, (D20 KH67) arriving at 2:15pm approx. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-annes-cranmore Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Mary Gallagher (née Farmer), Single Street, Bundoran, Donegal / Belcoo, Fermanagh



Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sorrowing husband Sean sons Padraig, James & Johnny, daughters-in-law Petra & Jo, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mary & Breda, neighbours, relatives & a large circle of friends. Reposing at her late residence today, Monday, from 12 noon to 5pm, for family & close friends. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Mary's funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://magheneparish.ie/.

Annie Jane Egan (née Sheerin), Deerpark, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jimmie (Sonny). Brothers and sister Paddy, Mary and Jim and daughter-in-law Agnes (USA). Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters and sons, Ann, Jim (USA), Marian, Katrina (USA) and Pio (USA). Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons and daughter-in-law, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace