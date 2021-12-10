Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernadette Regan (Berni) nee Mc Hugh, Cloone, High Road, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and soulmate of Barbour, adoured mother of Tara, Aoife and Keely, much loved nanny of Levi, Zack and Sienna, son-in -law Ricky. Will be sadly missed by her mother Gertie, mother-in-law Mae, her sisters Veronica, Denise and Theresa, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her late residence on Friday the 10th of December from 2pm - 8pm, Saturday December 11th from 2pm - 6pm. Removal to Church of Ireland Kinlough, Sunday December 12th for 11:30 am funeral service. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium immediately following the funeral service. Due to Covid restrictions, the church will be restricted to family and close friends. Please follow Covid guidelines at all times. House strictly private to family and close friends on morning of Funeral. Those who would like to show their support to Berni's family may do so along the road-side as the funeral cortege travels to the Church on Sunday morning for 11:30 am service. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Margaret O'Rourke (née McGeehan), Edenaun, Elphin, Roscommon



Margaret O'Rourke (nee McGeehan)late of Donegal, London and Edenaun, Elphin. Passed away peacefully at Parkmanor Oaks, Dunmurry, Belfast. December 7th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Dan) and loving mother of Brian and Sandra. Mother-in-law to Nigel and Yvonne and a dear grandma to Patrick, Caroline and Daniel. Requiem Mass in St Bernadette’s Church, Rosetta, Belfast on Sunday 12th December at 2.30pm. Mass can be viewed live at www.stbernadettesparish.org. Margaret will then repose at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, for family and friends, on Monday morning (13th Dec.) from 11.30am to 12.30pm, (walk through only) followed by Interment in Caldra Cemetery at 1pm.

Teresa Coghlan (née O' Neill), Drumdoe, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo



Teresa Coghlan (née O’ Neill) Drumdoe, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Keash / Moygara, Gurteen, Co. Sligo, December 9th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Christy. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving sons Padraic, John, Brendan, Chris, daughters Mary, Angela and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary and Eileen, cousin Maura sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family, her many friends and neighbours. Removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Corrigeenroe, on Saturday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://www.facebook.com/aughanagh.parish.10

Hal (Michael) Cawley, Carrickmore, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Hal (Michael) Cawley, Carrickmore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 9th of December 2021 only son of Tom and Mae Cawley survived by his relatives and a large circle of friends. Hal's remains will leave Abbey Haven Care Center and Nursing Home to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday, 11th of December, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Please note there will be no reposing from the Nursing Home. If you would like to send a message of condolence you may do so in the condolence section below.The funeral mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie In line with COVID 19 restrictions face masks must be worn in the Church. Please adhere to social distance measures. Further enquiries to HIggins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086) 2328291.

Jack Brough, Drumdoney, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Jack Brough, Tuesday 7 December 2021, Drumdoney, Derrylin BT92 9LJ, unexpectedly, dear father of Sean and brother of Anna Rose, Hughie (Mary), Margaret (Philip) and the late Maeve and Frank RIP. Remains reposing at his home Drumdoney Friday 12.00 noon to 10.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning 10.30 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by sorrowing son, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren Blakely Louise, Kennley Meara and Baxter Finnegan Brough, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Sister Mary Marren (Sr. Bartholomew) - Curry, Co Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred, on December 6th 2021, of Sister Mary Marren (Sr. Bartholomew) of the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Curracunane, Curry, Co. Sligo, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Bartley, mother Catherine, brothers Hugh and John and sisters Kathleen, Teresa and Anne. Auntie Mary is deeply missed by her sisters Attracta and Peggy, brothers-in-law Seán and Michael and beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her devoted friends in the Marist Sisters, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning, December 10th, at 11:30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry, with burial to follow at Bunnacrannagh Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqtlVGtje9xTHMqdkdSjkA

Michael Reynolds - Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Michael Reynolds, 'Selton', Glendine Road, Kilkenny and late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, on December 6th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Michele, brothers Hugh and Leo and sister Brigid. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving dad to Hubert, Maebh, Vida and Denis. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Margaret and Ann, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Deirdre and Lisa, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Hannah, Eabha, Helen, Hugh, Eoghan, Sadhbh and Lúc, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Friday (Dec. 10th) at 10.30a.m. in St. John's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Tommy McLoughlin - Drumsna, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, (Publican and Undertaker) Main Street, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, December 7th 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Monica, siblings Kevin, Emmett, Aloysious, Brendan and Maureen. Beloved husband of Teasie and father to Tanya Allen, Tamara Harte and Tamsin, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, his sons in law Paul and Paddy, Tamsin’s partner David, his brothers Christy and Oliver, his sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, his grandchildren Aoibhínn, Thomas and Harvey, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery.

Patrick (Sonnie) Loughlin - Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Patrick, better known as Sonnie, Loughlin, formerly of Harrow, London and late of Tubernania, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, December 7th, 2021, peacefully, at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father of Paul, Michael and Marion, grandad to Grace, Jimmy, Rose, Kitty, Thomas, Isabella, Henrietta, Joseph and Edward, great-grandad to Ethena. Loving brother of Christina (Mc Veigh), father in law to Sally, Paula and Andrew, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from the family home on Friday to St. Therese’s Church, Ballintogher, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Sheila McCann - Blacklion, Co Cavan / Sligo Town

Sheila McCann, Cregg Community Services, No. 8 Hilltop, Cairns Road, Sligo and formerly of Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, Frank, Margaret, Kathleen, Eileen, Danny, James, John and Kevin. Her sisters in law and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends in the Cregg Community.

Sheila’s Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, on Friday, 10th Dec. at 11 am, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. Due to the current Covid restrictions, house is private, please.

Benny Carty - Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will be removed from the family home on Friday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to the church. Family flowers only, by request. Benny is predeceased by his beloved wife Gertrude, dear twin Maureen (Freeburn), his brother Jo and nephew Terry and he is sadly missed by Gerardine (Pat), Bernadette (Gerry), Bernard ( Laura), his brothers Jim and Peter, his loving grandchildren and the entire family circle. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654238003

May they all Rest in Peace.