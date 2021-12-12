Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, December 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Fitzmaurice, Ardnaffrin, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, after a long illness. Son of the late John and Baby (nee Cummins). Sean will be sadly missed by his cousins Mary Kavanagh and Joe Cummins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday evening (13th December) from 5.30pm until 6.30pm. (walk through only). Removal on Tuesday morning (14th December) to St Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Jim Williamson, Main Street, Arvagh, Cavan



Jim Williamson (Pharmacist) Main Street, Arvagh, Co. Cavan, passed away, peacefully, on December 9th 2021, in the presence of his son, under the care of the staff at St James' Hospital. Pre-deceased by his sister Sandra and parents Eileen and Ted. Deeply missed by his son Jack, sister Patricia, ex-wife Maura, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Special gratitude to the staff of Cavan General, Beaumont, St Luke's and St James' Hospitals and Esker Lodge Nursing Home, who tirelessly cared for Jim throughout his 15 years battle with prostate cancer. He will be missed by masses and remembered in perpetuity. Jim will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, 12th December, open to the public from 5-8pm. Removal the following morning, Monday 13th December, at 11am, with procession via route Killeshandra-Carrigallen-Arvagh, allowing people who wish to stand out. Funeral Mass taking place in Sacred Heart Church Arvagh at 12pm with cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

Bernadette Regan (Berni) nee Mc Hugh, Cloone, High Road, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and soulmate of Barbour, adoured mother of Tara, Aoife and Keely, much loved nanny of Levi, Zack and Sienna, son-in -law Ricky. Will be sadly missed by her mother Gertie, mother-in-law Mae, her sisters Veronica, Denise and Theresa, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Removal to Church of Ireland Kinlough, Sunday December 12th for 11:30 am funeral service. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium immediately following the funeral service. Due to Covid restrictions, the church will be restricted to family and close friends. Please follow Covid guidelines at all times. House strictly private to family and close friends on morning of Funeral. Those who would like to show their support to Berni's family may do so along the road-side as the funeral cortege travels to the Church on Sunday morning for 11:30 am service. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Margaret O'Rourke (née McGeehan), Edenaun, Elphin, Roscommon



Margaret O'Rourke (nee McGeehan) late of Donegal, London and Edenaun, Elphin. Passed away peacefully at Parkmanor Oaks, Dunmurry, Belfast. December 7th 2021. Beloved wife of the late Daniel (Dan) and loving mother of Brian and Sandra. Mother-in-law to Nigel and Yvonne and a dear grandma to Patrick, Caroline and Daniel. Requiem Mass in St Bernadette’s Church, Rosetta, Belfast on Sunday 12th December at 2.30pm. Mass can be viewed live at www.stbernadettesparish.org. Margaret will then repose at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, for family and friends, on Monday morning (13th Dec.) from 11.30am to 12.30pm, (walk through only) followed by Interment in Caldra Cemetery at 1pm.

May they all Rest in Peace.