Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Vincent (George) Meldrum, Hazelwood, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Vincent (George) Meldrum, 1 Hazelwood Cottage, Sligo, December 12th 2021, at his home. Beloved husband for 50 years of Ann (nee O’Connor) and dear father of Vincent Óg (Vino). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and son, daughter in law Aisling (Quinn-Meldrum), grandchildren Mahon and Nyah, brother-in-law Padraic O’Connor, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Vincent will repose at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross Monday from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim at 2.15pm. Vincent was the last surviving brother of the Meldrum brothers’ painters of Sligo, worked in St Columbus' Hospital.

The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please. Vincent's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Mountbellew, Galway



Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Mountbellew, Co. Galway. (Retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána) – December 11th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Delia, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Breege and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Breege, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Etienne, grandsons Thibaud and Aubin, sisters Shelia, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, brothers Michael, Paddy, John, Gerry and Willie (Mountbellew) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Tom’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/

Tom’s family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Irish Parkinsons Association. House private, please.

Catherine O'Connor (née Dolan), Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan



At her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Sean daughter-in-law Harriet, grandchildren Dylan and Alanna, daughter Joanne, sisters Anne, Josephine, brother Hugh Joe and sister of the late Pat Dolan, Dungarvan Co. Waterford, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. ouse strictly private at all times. Funeral arrangements later.

Sean Fitzmaurice, Ardnaffrin, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, after a long illness. Son of the late John and Baby (nee Cummins). Sean will be sadly missed by his cousins Mary Kavanagh and Joe Cummins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday evening (13th December) from 5.30pm until 6.30pm (walk through only). Removal on Tuesday morning (14th December) to St Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Jim Williamson, Main Street, Arvagh, Cavan



Jim Williamson (Pharmacist) Main Street, Arvagh, Co. Cavan, passed away, peacefully, on December 9th 2021, in the presence of his son, under the care of the staff at St James' Hospital. Pre-deceased by his sister Sandra and parents Eileen and Ted. Deeply missed by his son Jack, sister Patricia, ex-wife Maura, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Special gratitude to the staff of Cavan General, Beaumont, St Luke's and St James' Hospitals and Esker Lodge Nursing Home, who tirelessly cared for Jim throughout his 15 years battle with prostate cancer. He will be missed by masses and remembered in perpetuity. Removal on morning, Monday 13th December, at 11am, with procession via route Killeshandra-Carrigallen-Arvagh, allowing people who wish to stand out. Funeral Mass taking place in Sacred Heart Church Arvagh at 12pm with cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

May they all Rest in Peace.