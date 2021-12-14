Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Clancy, Cleen, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Clancy, Patrick Joseph (P. J.) Cleen, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Plunkett Home, Boyle (former Dublin Taxi) December 12th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, and previously in the loving and devoted care of the staff at Plunkett Home, following a prolonged illness, borne with dignity and patience. Predeceased by his parents Edward (Ned) and Kathleen and brother Michael. P.J will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Francis and John, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Emily and Ann, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, partners, aunt-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at the residence of his brother Francis, Brenda and family, Kilteasheen, Knockvicar on Tuesday evening from 4 pm until 9 pm (walk through please). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna on Wednesday morning (December 15th) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

Patrick Brennan, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly of Leam, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

December 12th 2021; Peacefully in the tender care of The Peamount Hospital, Dublin.Predeceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Annie, his brother John and his niece Mary. Patrick will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sister Mary, his sister-in-law Rose, his nieces Carmel, Alison and Valerie, his nephews Kieron and Kevin, extended family and friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday (December 16th) to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Patrick’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

Patricia Edward Jones (née Murnane), Belturbet, Cavan

Patricia Edward Jones (née Murnane), Dorset, England, died peacefully on December 13th 2021. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, brothers Tommy, Pat, Billy, Francis, sisters Kathleen, May and Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Peggy Gray and Monica Simpson. Funeral will take place in Dorset, England.

Vincent (George) Meldrum, Hazelwood, Sligo / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Vincent (George) Meldrum, 1 Hazelwood Cottage, Sligo, December 12th 2021, at his home. Beloved husband for 50 years of Ann (nee O’Connor) and dear father of Vincent Óg (Vino). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and son, daughter in law Aisling (Quinn-Meldrum), grandchildren Mahon and Nyah, brother-in-law Padraic O’Connor, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim at 2.15pm. Vincent was the last surviving brother of the Meldrum brothers’ painters of Sligo, worked in St Columbus' Hospital.

The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please. Vincent's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Mountbellew, Galway



Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Mountbellew, Co. Galway. (Retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána) – December 11th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Delia, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Breege and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Breege, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Etienne, grandsons Thibaud and Aubin, sisters Shelia, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, brothers Michael, Paddy, John, Gerry and Willie (Mountbellew) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Tom’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/

Tom’s family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Irish Parkinsons Association. House private, please.

Catherine O'Connor (née Dolan), Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan



At her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Sean daughter-in-law Harriet, grandchildren Dylan and Alanna, daughter Joanne, sisters Anne, Josephine, brother Hugh Joe and sister of the late Pat Dolan, Dungarvan Co. Waterford, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. ouse strictly private at all times. Funeral arrangements later.

Sean Fitzmaurice, Ardnaffrin, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, after a long illness. Son of the late John and Baby (nee Cummins). Sean will be sadly missed by his cousins Mary Kavanagh and Joe Cummins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning (14th December) to St Brigid's Church, Dangan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.