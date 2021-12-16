Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 16, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:
Sheila McGourty (née McManus), Gortnaleg, Blacklion, Cavan
Sheila McGourty (nee McManus) Gortnaleg, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Tommy; sadly missed by her loving sons Aiden & Francis her daughter Mary, adored grandchildren Shane, Adelle, Pauric & Marie, great-grandchildren Finn, Ellie & Lily, her sisters Rita, Eilish and brother Francie, extended family neighbours and many friends. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh Blacklion for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Sheila’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/Aa-TkvKulrI Due to the current Covid restrictions house is private please. In the interest of public health and safety at this time please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and refrain from handshaking.
Bridget Cassidy (née McHugh), Knockarush, Boyle and formerly Leam, Boyle, Roscommon
On 15th of December 2021, in the excellent care of Dr. Mary Butler and exceptional staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle, Co Roscommon. Funeral arrangements to follow.
May they all Rest in Peace
