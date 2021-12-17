Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 17, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

May Healy (née Monahan), Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of May Healy, nee Monahan, (Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 15th 2021 peacefully in her 89th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Rutledge and her sons Gerard and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family Fr. Tom, Paul, Liam, Audrey, Mark, daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brothers Benny and Patsy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home on Saturday, Dec. 18th, from 2.00 p.m. until 6.00 p.m. Visitors are asked to comply with current health guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings. The family would like to express their appreciation for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Funeral Mass at 1.00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19th, in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, Foxrock, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim



Kiernan, Joe (Patrick Joseph/PJ), 1932-2021, of Foxrock, (Dublin and Aughavas, Leitrim) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15 after a difficult battle with cancer. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60-years Brideen, his children Eamon, John, Sinead, Martin and Eileen, his grandchildren Amy, Gemma, Joe, Grace, Anna and Evvie, his great-grandson Oisin, his brother Martin, and many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends from throughout his 89 years. In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Joe will be resting at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Blackrock on Sunday, December 19th, from 3pm to 5:30pm. Joe's Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock on Monday, December 20, at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can view the mass by clicking the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/.

Margaret (Peggy) Reynolds (née Kelleher), Tumna, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Tumna, Boyle road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 15th December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Margaret (Peggy) predeceased by her parents Bernard and Elizabeth and husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her son Brendan, daughter in law Mandy, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday the 17th from 6pm to 7pm. (Walk through only). Funeral Mass on Saturday 18th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Barney Burns, Tomkin Road, Belturbet, Cavan



Barney Burns, Tomkin Road, Belturbet, Co. Cavan 16th December 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Bernard, daughters Brigid and Moira, his partner Maudie, sons-in-law Padraig and Gerry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his carers Deirdre, Phyllis and Patricia, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet H14 R583 Friday evening 17th December from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning 18th December at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane cemetery.

Sheila McGourty (née McManus), Gortnaleg, Blacklion, Cavan



Sheila McGourty (nee McManus) Gortnaleg, Blacklion, Co. Cavan peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Tommy; sadly missed by her loving sons Aiden & Francis her daughter Mary, adored grandchildren Shane, Adelle, Pauric & Marie, great-grandchildren Finn, Ellie & Lily, her sisters Rita, Eilish and brother Francie, extended family neighbours and many friends. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh Blacklion for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Sheila’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/Aa-TkvKulrI Due to the current Covid restrictions house is private please. In the interest of public health and safety at this time please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and refrain from handshaking.

Bridget Cassidy (née McHugh), Knockarush, Boyle and formerly Leam, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridget Cassidy (nee Mc Hugh), Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Leam, Boyle on the 15th of December 2021 in her 98th year. Peacefully in the presence of her family and in the excellent care of the staff of the Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and her daughters Margaret O'Donoghue and Norah Gibbons. Mourned by her children Mary, Seamus, Tom, Angela, Peter, Helen, Dermot, Jacqueline and Gerard, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law, nephew and nieces and her lovely neighbours and friends.

Bridget's remains will repose in Higgins and Sons Funeral Home in Ballinameen from 5 to 7pm on Friday 17th of December for family and friends with arrival to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 8pm. In accordance with current guidelines on COVID 19 this will be walk through only. Face masks must be worn and adhere to social distance measures in place and refrain from handshaking please. The funeral cortege will pass her residence via the Roscommon Road. The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, 18th of December, at 11am with burial afterwards to Caltra cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace