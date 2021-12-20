Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean Treacy, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sean Treacy, suddenly. Loving husband of Madeline, sadly missed by daughter Katie, brother Tommy, sisters Geraldine, Catherine, Bernadette, Breda, Anna and Edel, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Maisie Kemmy (née Rudden), Navan Road, Dublin / Dublin 7, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



Kemmy (née Rudden), (Navan Road, Dublin 7 and late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan) December 18th, 2021 (peacefully) in her ninety-sixth year and in the loving care of the staff at Navan Road Community Unit. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Pat, her brothers Tommy and Jim and her sister Celia. Sadly missed by her loving children Chris and Patricia, grandchildren Patrick, Gerard, Thomas and Shane, great-grandchildren Dean, Paul, Mia, Pippa and Finn, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Tommy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Tuesday evening (December 21st) between 7pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (December 22nd) to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

William Isaiah Moxham, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Abbeyshrule, Longford

Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly of Abbeyshrule, Co. Longford, December 17th 2021, peacefully at North West Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Anne and father of Shona and Carol. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Don and James, extended family Isabel and Leslie, Christina, Karl, Stephen, Patricia and Linda and many friends. Service will take place on Tuesday December 21st at 12 noon in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for family and close friends only. Burial will follow in Carrickedmond Churchyard, Co. Longford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay

James (Jamesie) Cox, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of James (Jamesie) Cox, Knockroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on 16th of December, peacefully, in his 95th year, in Drumderrig Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Moriarty) Upper Reask, Ballyferriter, Co. Kerry. He is survived by his two loving daughters Eileen and Mary and will be greatly missed by his loving grandchildren Marie, Laura, Martha and Louise and relatives. Jamesie will be sadly missed by his wonderful neighbours and many friends. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Monday 20th for funeral Mass at 12.30pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. The funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Ivan Acheson Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



16th December, 2021, in his ninety-third year, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Husband of the late Teresa, son of the late William and Ethel and brother of the late Iris. Ivan will be sadly missed by his loving son Ralph, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Sam, Ben and Sarah, sisters-in-law Mary Ellen and Martha, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning at 10am to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery (via Portobello). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West on line at https://www.cancercarewest.ie/donate.

Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, Foxrock, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim

Kiernan, Joe (Patrick Joseph/PJ), 1932-2021, of Foxrock, (Dublin and Aughavas, Leitrim) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15 after a difficult battle with cancer. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60-years Brideen, his children Eamon, John, Sinead, Martin and Eileen, his grandchildren Amy, Gemma, Joe, Grace, Anna and Evvie, his great-grandson Oisin, his brother Martin, and many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends from throughout his 89 years. Joe's Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock on Monday, December 20, at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can view the mass by clicking the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/.

May they all Rest in Peace