23 Dec 2021

Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 23, 2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patsy Byrne, Formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan

Naylor Court, Rossmore Road West, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Patsy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her daughters Tracey and Sarah. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Sarah Byrne and her sister Sarah Patricia. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered with love and affection by her daughters Tracey, Bradford and Sarah, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, her brother Aidan (and his wife Patricia), Bray, her sisters Ann Marie, Castlenock, Dublin & Angela (and her husband Peter) Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim and by her loving grandchildren Mia, Reece, Ella and Emily and her many relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Brendan Kelly, Keadue, Roscommon

Brendan Kelly, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, December 22nd 2021, passed away suddenly following a short illness, borne with dignity, in the care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Timothy and Margaret, brothers Padraig and Francis (Frank), sisters Sheila and Rita, Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his five children Declan, Deirdre, Lorraine, Orlagh and Ciarán, sons-in-law Guan, Joe and Nathan, Ciaran’s partner Sinéad, his cherished grandchildren Eve, Joshua, Ethan and Lillian, sister Nuala, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Thomas, nephews, nieces, extended family, former teaching colleagues, past pupils, his many friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today Thursday from 6 pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. (walk through only please). Removal to the Church of The Nativity of the B.V. M. Keadue, on Friday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available to view on Kilronan Parish Facebook page. In compliance with current guidelines, you are requested to please follow rules regarding church number (Church is restricted to 50% capacity) wearing of face masks, sanitising hands is essential, refrain from handshaking, also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on all occasions, in Funeral Home and outside, on route to Church and cemetery, vicinity of Church and cemetery. Please keep everyone safe.

May they all Rest in Peace

