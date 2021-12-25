Deaths in the Leitrim area - Christmas Day, December 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ellen (Nell) McGarty (née Keenan), Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) McGarty née Keenan , Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, and formerly of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 21st December 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home Mohill surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband; Jimmy Joe and her daughter; Noeleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Jimmy (San Francisco), Nicholas (Nicky) (Keshcarrigan), Tommy (Farnaught), Michael (Connecticut) and Raymond (Cloone), her daughters; Marian Burke (Drumlish) and Geraldine (UK), son-in-law; Aidan, grandchildren; Kieran, Laura and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Nell will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Sunday (26th December 2021) from 5.00pm – 7.00pm (walk through only).

Funeral Mass on Monday (27th December 2021) at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Nell’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

The family wish to express their gratitude to the management, nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home for the excellent care and attention given to Nell.

Maureen O'Connell (née Fitzpatrick), Biscayne, Malahide, Dublin / Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Maureen O’Connell (née Fitzpatrick) Biscayne, Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly Belturbet, Co Cavan.(Peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff of Hamilton Park Nursing Home, Balbriggan. (Predeceased by her husband Dick). Sadly missed by her brother Jimmy (Vancouver), brother-in-law Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her very special friends. Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place in St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide on Tuesday morning 28th December at 10 o'clock followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 12 noon. Both services will be live streamed on the following links respectively:- https://malahideparish.ie

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Please observe and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Patsy Byrne, Formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan

Naylor Court, Rossmore Road West, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Patsy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her daughters Tracey and Sarah. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Sarah Byrne and her sister Sarah Patricia. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered with love and affection by her daughters Tracey, Bradford and Sarah, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, her brother Aidan (and his wife Patricia), Bray, her sisters Ann Marie, Castlenock, Dublin & Angela (and her husband Peter) Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim and by her loving grandchildren Mia, Reece, Ella and Emily and her many relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Tom Conlon, Aughamelta, Dromahair, Leitrim



Conlon - Aughamelta, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, December 22nd 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Tom, devoted husband of Bernie and loving Dad of Sandra, Leesa and Charlene, loving grandad of Amy, Saoirse, Tadhg and Connell, Tristan, Sophia and Bláthnaid. Sadly missed by his brothers John and James, sister-in-law Barbara, niece Leonie, nephews Jamie and Keith and all the extended family. Removal on Sunday 26th to St. Patrick’s Church Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Tom’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the church webcam churchtv.ie/dromahair.html. Burial afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mater Foundation: St. Vincent’s Hospital Dublin or Northwest Hospice. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of George Crawford, late of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends. George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday (28th December 2021) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html



May they all Rest in Peace