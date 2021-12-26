Leitrim deaths - St Stephen's Day, December 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Conlon, Aughamelta, Dromahair, Leitrim



Conlon - Aughamelta, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, December 22nd 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Tom, devoted husband of Bernie and loving Dad of Sandra, Leesa and Charlene, loving grandad of Amy, Saoirse, Tadhg and Connell, Tristan, Sophia and Bláthnaid. Sadly missed by his brothers John and James, sister-in-law Barbara, niece Leonie, nephews Jamie and Keith and all the extended family. Removal on Sunday 26th to St. Patrick’s Church Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Tom’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the church webcam churchtv.ie/dromahair.html. Burial afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mater Foundation: St. Vincent’s Hospital Dublin or Northwest Hospice. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Ellen (Nell) McGarty (née Keenan)Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Farnaught, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) McGarty née Keenan , Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, and formerly of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 21st December 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home Mohill surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband; Jimmy Joe and her daughter; Noeleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Jimmy (San Francisco), Nicholas (Nicky) (Keshcarrigan), Tommy (Farnaught), Michael (Connecticut) and Raymond (Cloone), her daughters; Marian Burke (Drumlish) and Geraldine (UK), son-in-law; Aidan, grandchildren; Kieran, Laura and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Nell will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Sunday (26th December 2021) from 5pm – 7pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Monday (27th December 2021) at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Nell’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html The family wish to express their gratitude to the management, nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home for the excellent care and attention given to Nell. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks.

George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of George Crawford, late of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends. George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday (28th December 2021) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

May they all Rest in Peace