Deaths in the Leitrim area - Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jan Wozniewski, San Rita, Clonfadbeg, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Jan Wozniewski, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Ewa, daughter Aneta, son in-law Victor, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Jan's Funeral Mass will take place this Thursday 30th December at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Please adhere to Covid restrictions which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands, to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. The funeral mass can be viewed on https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

Raymond Kenny, Church Lane, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Raymond Kenny, Church Lane, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, at Sligo University Hospital. (Formerly of Dept of Agriculture). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Kenny, his brothers Michael (Rossinver), Rev Fr Padraig (Washington DC), and his sister Rev Sr Mary Lucy, Presentation Sisters, Tuam. Sadly missed by his sisters Bernie (Doyle), Sligo, Rev Sr Evelyn RSM (Newry), nieces,extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on churchtv.ie/manorhamilton

Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Co Cavan



Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents Terence and Mary, his sisters Vera, Annie and Josie.

Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (USA), his brother Tommy (Bristol), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.



May they all Rest in Peace.