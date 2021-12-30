Search

30 Dec 2021

Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 30, 2021

Leitrim deaths

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area: 

Marie Willett (née Gannon), Dublin / Killeshandra, Cavan

WILLETT, Marie (nee Gannon), Sheffield, England, (formerly of Dublin and Killeshandra, Co Cavan), suddenly on 4th December 2021. Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Barbara and only sister of Jacinta. Very sadly missed by son-in-law Graeme, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on 5th January 2022 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sheffield, followed by a private burial at Crookes Cemetery, Sheffield.

Thomas Joseph Corley, Main Street, Dromahair, Leitrim / Ranelagh, Dublin

Corley - Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Ranelagh, Dublin, ex Detective Garda, Thomas Joseph, died December 26th, 2021, at Sligo University Hospital, beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved Dad to Íde, Joanne, Tom and Martin. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, his brothers James and Finian, sisters-in-law Angela and Helen, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday 29th December from 6pm to 7pm for family and close friends, attendees at Funeral Home will be required to walk-through only. House private please. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Thomas's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the church webcam www.churchtv.ie/dromahair.html Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

May they all Rest in Peace

