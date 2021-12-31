Deaths in the Leitrim area - New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Leitrim



Gary Richards, Hillside View, Muckrum, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 21st December 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, son Paul (Hickman), daughter-in-law Breda (Kilkenny, Kinlough), his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and all his relatives in the UK. Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday evening 31st Dec from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday 1st Jan to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 1pm. To view the service please log onto www.lakelandscrematorium.ie click on webcam/live feed, enter password as follows - Lakelandsfuneral2021

Marie Willett (née Gannon), Dublin / Killeshandra, Cavan



Willett, Marie (nee Gannon), Sheffield, England, (formerly of Dublin and Killeshandra, Co Cavan), suddenly on 4th December 2021. Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Barbara and only sister of Jacinta. Very sadly missed by son-in-law Graeme, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on 5th January 2022 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sheffield, followed by a private burial at Crookes Cemetery, Sheffield.

Thomas Joseph Corley, Main Street, Dromahair, Leitrim / Ranelagh, Dublin



Corley - Main Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Ranelagh, Dublin, ex Detective Garda, Thomas Joseph, died December 26th, 2021, at Sligo University Hospital, beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved Dad to Íde, Joanne, Tom and Martin. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, his brothers James and Finian, sisters-in-law Angela and Helen, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Thomas's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the church webcam www.churchtv.ie/dromahair.html Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

May they all Rest in Peace