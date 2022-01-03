Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, January 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Phyllis Smith (née Tease)- Main Street, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Phyllis Smith (née Tease) Main Street, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Sunday January 2nd 2022. Peacefully at home. Wife of the late Harry. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her sons Al and Des, daughter-in-law Vera and Al's partner Anna, grandchildren Elizabeth and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral leaving the residence on Tuesday afternoon, arriving at Belturbet Parish Church for Service at 3pm, followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Jimmy Mahon Snr - 53 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



The death has occurred of Jimmy Mahon Snr, 53 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Survived by his loving wife Esther, sadly missed by his Son Jim (Michelle) Daughter Julie (Edward), Grandchildren Maurise (Maurice) Amanda (BJ) and Tyler, his Brothers and sister and all his extended family. Predeceased by his mother and father Julia and Charlie and his brothers Noel and John. Removal on Monday morning going to St. Patrick's Church for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Jimmy's Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Rev. Father Kilian Mitchell O. Praem - Cavan / Leitrim



Rev. Father Kilian Mitchell O. Praem, Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet and formerly of the Norbertine order Kilnacrott and Lisanover, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on Friday, December 31st (peacefully) surrounded by his family and staff of Oakview Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Mary-Anne and Joseph, sisters; Mary, Rita and Annie. Deeply regretted by his fellow brothers of the Norbertine Order, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and former parishioners. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, Ballyconnell. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times please. Funeral will travel via Oakview Nursing Home and Lisanover to St. Patrick's Church. Messages of sympathy can be left in the online condolence book on this page. Link to Livestream of Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/661613005

Sean Curneen - Glencar, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Curneen, Drumdillure, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, on Friday the 31st of December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Curneen. Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers Gerard, Ned and Hugh, his sister Mary, sister-in-law Bridie and all his nieces and nephews as well as his extended family and many friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at St. Osnat’s Church Glencarfollowed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines with regard to handshaking and the wearing of masks.

James Maguire - Arva, Co Cavan

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, on December 30th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda, Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah, Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann McDonald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday morning from Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavanto Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Felix McGovern - Glangevlin, Co Cavan

Felix McGovern, Curraghglass, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan.Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents Terence and Mary, his sisters Vera, Annie and Josie. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (USA), his brother Tommy (Bristol), nieces, nephews, relations, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Monday, 3rd January 2022, in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin at 11am, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Felix's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/4p0PGoS70ZU

May they all Rest in Peace