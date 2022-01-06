Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Mick) Beatty, Liscarbin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Beatty, Michael (Mick), Liscarbin, Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim and Main Street, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 5th January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Mick will be sadly missed by his son Kian, and his mother Cecilia, his parents John James and Millicent (Milly), bothers John Patrick (Dublin), and Hubert (Roscommon), sisters Bernadette (Bernie) Harvey (Castlerea), Angela (Angie) Duggan (Tipperary) and Nora Ingram, (Ballaghadereen), aunt Mary Frances (Washington DC), uncles Eamon (Athlone), and John (England), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, Castlerea from 11.30am on Saturday morning with removal at 1.15pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm. Burial afterward in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

Margaret (Maggie) Timmins (née Fitzpatrick), Killylea, Belturbet, Cavan



Margaret Maggie Timmins née Fitzpatrick, Killylea, Belturbet and Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Oak View in her 105th year, predeceased by her sons Michael & Tom and great grand-daughter Ailis, surrounded by her loving family and wonderful staff at Oak View Nursing Home on 5th January 2022. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by husband John, daughter Mary (Buckley), Geraldine (Henry), and son Joe, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains will be reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet Eircode H14 R583 today Thursday 6th January for evening prayers at 5pm until 7pm. Removal of remains will be leaving Lawlors Funeral Home on Friday, 7th January at 12 noon to arrive at 12.30pm for funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet followed by burial in Drumalee cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online with the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/belturbet-church

Rose Mc Girl (née Mc Cabe), Well Road, Ratoath and Finglas, Dublin and Cloone Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rose Mc Girl (née Mc Cabe) of Well Road, Ratoath and Finglas, Dublin and Cloone Co. Leitrim. Peacefully under the loving care of Newpark Care Centre, the Ward, Co. Dublin. Devoted wife of Leo and dearly loved mother of Aine and Fergal and grandmother of Kate. Pre-deceased by her sister Janie. Rose will be deeply mourned by her family, her sisters Bea and Annie and brothers Mick, Packie and Jim and her son-in-law Joe and daughter-in-law Michelle. Her vitality and generous spirit will be lovingly remembered by all of her family and her extended circle of neighbours and friends.

Rose's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 o’clock in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 12 noon by clicking on the following link https://live.ratoathparish.ie/. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Capuchin Day Centre by clicking here. Please observe all Covid guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of facemasks.

Michael Dolan, Sunnylawn, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Predeceased by his parents John & Mary and his brother Caimin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughters Sylvia & Ann (Kiernan), sons Miceal, Damien & Adrian, daughters-in-law Chinna, Rosa & Michelle, son-in-law Finbarr, his adored grandchildren Cristina, Mark, Martin, Adrian, Sinead, Fionn, Rónán, Clara, Eva, Fiachra, Oisín, Peadar, Caimin, Ruairí & Fionnuala; brothers Pat Joe (Ballinamore) & Edmund (Carrigallen), sisters Maura (Greystones), Dympna (Dublin) & Bernadette (Doogarry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Smiths Funeral Homes, High St., Ballinamore on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home in Stradermot on Friday to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Michael's Funeral Mass will be available to view online at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings. House Private to family and close friends please.

Michael Costello, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Annemarie (Maguire), Brenda and Claire, son Michael (Jacquelyn), son-in-law James, grandchildren Olivia and Cillian, sister Margaret Raftery, (Drumshanbo), nieces Michelle, Dee and Sandra, nephews Paul and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal from his home on Thursday for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church Ballinamore at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines with regard handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Mary Maguire, Cullighan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Mary Maguire, Cullighan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. January 4th 2022 at Oak View Nursing Home, Belturbet. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nephews, niece, neighbours & friends. Removal from Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet on Thursday morning at 12:15pm arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell via Cullighan for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government & HSE guidelines the church will be restricted to 50% capacity.

Maureen Ní Chorbaidh (née Kinsella) Doire, Killeshandra, Cavan

Maureen Ní Chorbaidh (nee Kinsella), Doire, Cill na Sean Rátha, Contae an Chabháin, Tuesday Jan 4th 2022, in her 91st year, in the loving care of the staff of Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pádraig, her children Máire, Nuala, Colm, Gráinne and Máirtín, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Removal from Maureen's residence on Friday, 7th January, at 10.35am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private please. Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, hand shaking and social distancing. Respectfully request no flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Anne McNulty, Donegal Road, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal

Anne McNulty, Donegal Road, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal, formally from Boghall Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Peacefully at the the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Rock Nursing Home. Predeceased her brothers Jimmy and Harry. Sadly missed by her Children Seamus, Annemarie, Edward (Deirdre), Mark and Valerie, grandchildren & Great grandchildren. Removal from her residence on the Donegal Road Thursday Morning at 10.40am going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Balyshannon. House private at all times please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Rock Nursing Home c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. Anne's Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of the masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

Ian Gallagher, Bridgewater, Derreenavoggy, Arigna, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Ian Gallagher Bridgewater, New Jersey, U.S.A. and formerly Derreenavoggy, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, on 2nd January 2022, following a short illness. Predeceased by his late father John, mother Elizabeth (Lizzie) and sister Netta.

Ian will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Pat, brother Jim (Florida), brother-in-law Sean (Rynn), sister-in-law Virginia, nephews Joe, Harry, Padraig, nieces Miriam, Christina (Florida), Catherine (Florida), grand-nephews and grand-niece, his friends, particularly his musician and singing friends which he made since emigrating to the U.S.A. from Arigna in 1963. A private cremation will take place for Ian in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Ian will be remembered by his family for his outgoing, kind and generous spirit.

Kathleen (Kay) Duffy, Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Duffy, Kathleen (Kay) (late of Drumcondra and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and the Revenue Commissioners) – January 3rd, 2022. Daughter of the late Michael James and Bridget and sister of the late Bridgeen and Margaret. Very sadly missed by her sisters Maura and Úna, brother-in-law Jackie, her nieces, nephews and their partners, grandnieces and nephews, her cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, former colleagues and carers. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace.