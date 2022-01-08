Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, January 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Donnelly (née Mac Manus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Formerly Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Eileen died peacefully in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph, Longford, on January 4th 2022, after a long illness bravely borne. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend James and father Terry. Eileen will be remembered with love by her mother Annie, brothers Timmie (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dymphna (Texas), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Longford and Leitrim. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday 10th at 10 o'clock traveling via Main St, Longford, passing her late residence on route to St Patrick Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Paddy Gallagher, 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Leitrim

Paddy Gallagher, No. 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 4th January 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening 10th January from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please. Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning 11th Jan at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Condolences to the Gallagher Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the patient Comfort Fund at Aràs Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Laghey, Co. Donegal care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. House private please.

Thomas Moffatt, Mofatt's Corner, Farnaught, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Moffatt, Mofatt's Corner, Farnaught, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 24th of December 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by nephew Gerard Carey and family, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday, 8th January 2022, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Due to ongoing advice regarding public gatherings, we would please ask that everyone wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Michael (Mick) Beatty, Liscarbin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Castlerea, Roscommon

Beatty, Michael (Mick), Liscarbin, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Main Street, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 5th January 2022, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Mick will be sadly missed by his son Kian and his mother Cecilia, his parents John James and Millicent (Milly), brothers John Patrick (Dublin), and Hubert (Roscommon), sisters Bernadette (Bernie) Harvey (Castlerea), Angela (Angie) Duggan (Tipperary) and Nora Ingram, (Ballaghaderreen), aunt Mary Frances (Washington DC), uncles Eamon (Athlone), and John (England), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, Castlerea from 11.30am on Saturday morning with removal at 1.15pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm. Burial afterward in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live-streamed. Family flowers only, please. Donation in lieu to Mayo Roscommon Hospice or North West Hospice. House Private Please. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Catherine Ann Donaghy (née Flanagan), 8 Cloonshanbally, Culfadda, Ballymote, Sligo



Catherine Ann Donaghy (nee Flanagan) 8 Cloonshanbally, Culfadda, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on 3rd January unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel. A loving mother to her children, James, Mary, Peter, Linda and Margaret and their partners Aidan, Carmen, Stuart, Tracy and Andrew. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Kathleen Flanagan and her grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Nicole, Ashley, Grant, Candice, Callam, Amelia, Harry, her nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. Catherine's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 12th January, at 12pm in The Church of Our Lady of The Holy Rosary, Culfadda followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Ballymote Community Nursing Unit, Sligo Heart Foundation and COPD Sligo. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/culfadda.html

Alexander G. Flood, Church Rd., Bundoran, Donegal



Alec Flood died Sunday, 2nd Jan 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family. He died of complications after emergency surgery and was well cared for by the local hospital staff and family members Catherine and Pacelli. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews. He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays. Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, 3rd Jan. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, 5th Jan. Final arrangements for funeral mass in Bundoran and final resting place in Tubbercurry to be arranged in late spring. Details to follow when available. Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

Andy Feeney, Lower Main Street, Killeshandra, Cavan

Andy Feeney, Lower Main Street, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 6th January 2022, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Annie and brothers Paddy and Jim, very deeply regretted by his sons Sean and Declan, daughter-in-law Úna, his brother John (Manorhamilton), grandchildren Laura, Niamh and Órla, Rachel and Conor, great-granddaughter Mia and great-grandson Páidí, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please observe all current government COVID guidelines. Andy's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv/killeshandra

May they all Rest in Peace