Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, January 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Agnes (Vi) McDermott (née Bradley), Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. 7th January 2022, peacefully at her residence. Agnes (Vi) predeceased by her husband Joe, deeply regretted by her sons Andrew and Paul, brother Tony, daughters-in-law Linda and Helen, grandchildren Sorcha, Shannon, Conor, Orla, Eoin and Rían, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal on Monday to St Mary's church, Carrick on Shannon for funeral mass at 12 noon. The mass can be viewed live on the following link Agnes’ Funeral Mass (https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/) Burial afterwards in St Mary's cemetery. House strictly private.

Jimmy (James) Kelly, Kilcarrig Close, Fettercairn, Dublin / Killargue, Leitrim



Kelly, Jimmy (James), 8th January 2022 (Kilcarrig Close, Fettercairn and formerly of Towneyhoosy, Killargue, Co Leitrim) (peacefully), with his loving family by his side, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown; beloved partner of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Josephine and Darren, adored grandad Jimmy of Dylan, Jasmine and Max, loving brother of the late John and Michael and cherished son of the late Winifred (Babbie) and Hugh. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers Martin and Gerry, sisters Margaret and Freda, nieces, nephews, extended family especially Sarah, AnneMarie, Gerard, Terry, Dean, Adam, Conor and Hollie, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght, (opp Tallaght Stadium) on Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am in Church of the Incarnation, Fettercairn and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. To view James’s Cremation Service on Wednesday at 11.40am please click on the following link; https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Eugene Moraghan, No. 25 Carrownanty, Ballymote, Sligo



Eugene Moraghan, 25 Carrownanty, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. 7th of January 2022. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary (nee Finan) and his nephews. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his daughter Eugenia, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Aaron and Hannah, brothers Jim and Hal, sisters Mary Rose (Brady), Vera (Quilty) and Carmel (Snowden), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Eugene will repose at the Perry Funeral Home, Ballymote (F56 TK20) on Monday 10th of January from 10.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Columba's cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://ballymoteparish.org/webcam/

Joe Day, Derrymore, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Fiona (Partner Charlie) and Joanne, grandchildren Darragh and Mya, relatives and a large circle of friends. Joe's remains will repose at his late residence on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm for family, neighbours and close friends. One way system in place to visit the family home. Entry will be from L1030 (Marsh Road) and exit via R202 (Swanlinbar / Ballinamore Road). House strictly private. Joe's remains will arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Corlough for Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 12 noon via R202 Swanlinbar / Ballinamore Road followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Mary Rose Creegan, formerly of Crott, Moyne, Longford



Sr. Mary Rose Creegan, DMJ, Los Angeles and late of Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford ,died peacefully at Nazareth House, Los Angeles . Predeceased by her parents , Katie and James, twin brother James Joseph , sister Sarah O’Reilly, brothers , Eugene , Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny, Oliver and PJ. Sr. Mary Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,by her sisters, Sr. Mary Enda DMJ, Tess Crowe, Jean Taaffe, Eilish Reilly, Belinda Kirwan, Philomena Burke and Helena Molphy, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and by her International Congregation of The Daughters of Mary and Joseph especially in CA. and Uganda. Mass of The Resurrection will take place in St. Paul The Apostle Church, Westwood on January 15th at 6pm. Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://sp-apostle.org and follow the youtube link .

Hugh Patrick Maguire, Breffni Court, Blacklion, Cavan



Hugh Patrick Maguire, Breffni Court, Blacklion, Co Cavan, ex Finner Camp, Suddenly. Sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy (Belfast), twin brother Peter (Surrey), Eddie (Blacklion), sister Bridie (Boston), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Eileen Donnelly (née Mac Manus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Formerly Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Eileen died peacefully in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph, Longford, on January 4th 2022, after a long illness bravely borne. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend James and father Terry. Eileen will be remembered with love by her mother Annie, brothers Timmie (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dymphna (Texas), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Longford and Leitrim. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday 10th at 10 o'clock traveling via Main St, Longford, passing her late residence on route to St Patrick Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Paddy Gallagher, 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Leitrim

Paddy Gallagher, No. 8 Glenview, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, 4th January 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Josephine (Josie) and loving father of Michéal, Martina and Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, his beloved grandchildren Amearah and Alia, his sisters Mary (UK), Bridie (UK) and Barbara (UK), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Monday evening 10th January from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives and friends. Please respect all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face coverings in the Funeral Home and Church and no hand shaking please. Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning 11th Jan at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Condolences to the Gallagher Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the patient Comfort Fund at Aràs Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Laghey, Co. Donegal care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. House private please.

Catherine Ann Donaghy (née Flanagan), 8 Cloonshanbally, Culfadda, Ballymote, Sligo



Catherine Ann Donaghy (nee Flanagan) 8 Cloonshanbally, Culfadda, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on 3rd January unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel. A loving mother to her children, James, Mary, Peter, Linda and Margaret and their partners Aidan, Carmen, Stuart, Tracy and Andrew. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Kathleen Flanagan and her grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Nicole, Ashley, Grant, Candice, Callam, Amelia, Harry, her nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. Catherine's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 12th January, at 12pm in The Church of Our Lady of The Holy Rosary, Culfadda followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Ballymote Community Nursing Unit, Sligo Heart Foundation and COPD Sligo. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/culfadda.html

Alexander G. Flood, Church Rd., Bundoran, Donegal



Alec Flood died Sunday, 2nd Jan 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family. He died of complications after emergency surgery and was well cared for by the local hospital staff and family members Catherine and Pacelli. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews. He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays. Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, 3rd Jan. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, 5th Jan. Final arrangements for funeral mass in Bundoran and final resting place in Tubbercurry to be arranged in late spring. Details to follow when available. Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

May they all Rest in Peace