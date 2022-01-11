Search

11 Jan 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Forde (née Keaney), Corlisbannon, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Forde (nee Keaney), Corlisbannon, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving son Thomas and his fiancee Pauline, brothers Benny and Hugh, sisters Annie and Ellen, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 7pm on Tuesday evening via The Metal Bridge. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, wearing face masks and social distancing. Walkthrough only in the church. 

Peter Flannery, Bellspark, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Peter Flannery. Grove House, Bellspark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on the 10th January 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Bernard and Margaret Flannery. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Peter's Funeral cortège will leave the family home on the 11th January to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12th January, at 11.00 am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. House private at all times, please. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times, please. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com. Peter's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Jim (James) Brennan, Hampton Cove, Balbriggan, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

(Ex Garda Síochána) Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown following a short illness. Late of Hampton Cove, Balbriggan and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend Nora, daughter Karen and her husband Paul, sons Paul, James and John and their partners MaryJo and Claire, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews,  extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Balbriggan on Thursday morning at 11am which may be viewed live on the following link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul Burial afterwards in Balrothery Cemetery. Please observe and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. House private by request please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Bernard Rock, Rhinaboll, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Bernard (Bernie) Rock, Rhinaboll, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 9th January, 2022, at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora, sister Bridgie (Meehan), brothers Jim, Johnny and Paddy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters Myra McCoy (Gurteen), Nora Beattie (Cork) and Kathleen Rowley (London), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Tuesday evening (11th Jan) from 6pm to 7pm. (Walk through only). Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Attracta’s Church, Ballinameen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and no handshaking. The Rock Family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media