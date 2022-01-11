Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Forde (née Keaney), Corlisbannon, Dowra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Kathleen Forde (nee Keaney), Corlisbannon, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving son Thomas and his fiancee Pauline, brothers Benny and Hugh, sisters Annie and Ellen, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 7pm on Tuesday evening via The Metal Bridge. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, wearing face masks and social distancing. Walkthrough only in the church.

Peter Flannery, Bellspark, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Peter Flannery. Grove House, Bellspark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on the 10th January 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Bernard and Margaret Flannery. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Peter's Funeral cortège will leave the family home on the 11th January to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12th January, at 11.00 am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. House private at all times, please. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times, please. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com. Peter's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Jim (James) Brennan, Hampton Cove, Balbriggan, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



(Ex Garda Síochána) Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown following a short illness. Late of Hampton Cove, Balbriggan and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend Nora, daughter Karen and her husband Paul, sons Paul, James and John and their partners MaryJo and Claire, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Balbriggan on Thursday morning at 11am which may be viewed live on the following link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul Burial afterwards in Balrothery Cemetery. Please observe and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. House private by request please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Bernard Rock, Rhinaboll, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



Bernard (Bernie) Rock, Rhinaboll, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 9th January, 2022, at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora, sister Bridgie (Meehan), brothers Jim, Johnny and Paddy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters Myra McCoy (Gurteen), Nora Beattie (Cork) and Kathleen Rowley (London), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Tuesday evening (11th Jan) from 6pm to 7pm. (Walk through only). Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Attracta’s Church, Ballinameen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and no handshaking. The Rock Family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace