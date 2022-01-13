Leitrim deaths - Thursday, January 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, 11th of January 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill.Co Leitrim.Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her daughter Eleanor.Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters Mairead, Trudy, Tina, son Padraig, sons-in-law John, Dermot, Tommy, Paul and daughter-in-law Gillian, her adored grandchildren and great grand children, sister-in-law Celine (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday 13th of January 2022 from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday 14th of January 2022 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, hand shaking and face-coverings. Margaret's's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Patsy Byrne, Formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan



Naylor Court, Rossmore Road West, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Patsy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her daughters Tracey and Sarah. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Sarah Byrne and her sister Sarah Patricia. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered with love and affection by her daughters Tracey, Bradford and Sarah, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, her brother Aidan (and his wife Patricia), Bray, her sisters Ann Marie, Castlenock, Dublin & Angela (and her husband Peter) Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim and by her loving grandchildren Mia, Reece, Ella and Emily and her many relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 2.40pm on Thursday 13th January 2022 in Chester Chapel Crematorium, Chester, CH1 5BB. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.obitus.com Username : jipo4955 Password: 279698

May they all Rest in Peace