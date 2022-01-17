Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, January 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patricia Carroll (née McGovern) - Drum, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Church St. Strokestown. In the loving care of all the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews and nieces (all in the USA), relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Wednesday, January 19th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Those wishing to view Patricia's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

Chris Crowe - Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Cavan Town, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Chris Crowe, Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Moynehall, Cavan Town, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan on Saturday, 15th January. Predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen, sons Francis and Christopher, brother John, sisters Helen and Angela. Sadly missed by his sons and daughters Maria, Anne, Rosemary, Oliver, Geraldine and Stephen, his many grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law John, Chris, Tereza, Aidan and Therese, brothers and sisters Tom (Carrick-on-Shannon), Kathleen, Barney, Donal, George, Teresa, Oliver, Declan and Brendan, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Monday morning, January 17, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

Hughie McGovern - Newcastle, Galway / Corlough, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway, formerly of Tullytrasna, Corlough, Co. Cavan on Friday, 14th January. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Annie. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann (Cryan), heartbroken daughters Calli and Sinead, brothers Francis, Peter and Noel, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, on Monday evening, 17th January, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Corlough, on Tuesday, 18th January, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108.

Arnie Williams, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Liverpool, England

The death has occurred of Arnie Williams, 2 Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Anfield, Liverpool, England, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his wife Mary and son Darren on Friday, 14th January. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Charlie and Ruby, sister-in-law Ange and nephew Timmy. The family would like to thank all the medical staff involved in Arnie's care and all their neighbours and friends for their kind support at this time.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on 18th January at 10.15am for his Funeral Service at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors, Rooskey. House strictly private at all times.

Patsy Cullen - Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Cullen (née Flynn), Drumkeelanmore, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, 13th January, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Ellen, her husband Jimmy, her sister, Sr. Philomena S.A., her brothers, Charlie, Frank and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sons Paul, James and Sean, her sisters, Betty Travers, Sr. Consoline S.A., Sr. Frances S.A. and Consoline Guckian. Her brother-in-law, Peter Guckian, her beloved and cherished grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Removal leaving Drumkeelanmore on Monday morning, 17th January, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Pauline Regan - Blackrock, Co Dublin / Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pauline Regan, Blackrock, Co Dublin and Oxhill, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Friday, 14th January, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Tara Care Centre, Bray. Predeceased by her sisters Phyllis and Maisie (Tansey). She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews Geraldine, Pauline, Joseph, John, Frances and Claire, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 18th of January at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. For those of you who would have liked to attend the Mass but are unable to, you may view it on this link https://www.booterstownparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.

May they all Rest in Peace