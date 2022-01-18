Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Betty) Rhatigan, Hill Street, Mohill, Leitrim / Strokestown, Roscommon



In memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Rhatigan Hill Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloonakilla, Strokestown Co Roscommon. Elizabeth passed away peacefully in Sligo University Hospital after a short illness on the 17th of January 2022. A daughter of Ellen Kate and John Rhatigan, a dear sister of Anthony Rhatigan and Patricia Kelly. A sister-in-law to Sheamus Kelly and Vera Rhatigan. A godmother to Enda Kelly and Niamh Rhatigan, Geraldine McGann. An aunt to Enda & Shane Kelly, Niamh Rhatigan. Her cousins are Anthony, Geraldine, PJ, and David McGann. Her great neighbours and special friends Margaret & Sheamus, John & Marian Baxter and nurses Mary & Catherine Prior extended friends in Mohill and Cloonakilla. Enda's wife Caroline, Shane's girlfriend Siubhán and Niamh's boyfriend Patrick. She lived a great and happy life to the end. We will all miss you. House private please.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Wednesday 19th of January 2022 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Teresa Fallon (née Reynolds), Rooskey, Roscommon / Rooskey, Leitrim



Fallon, Teresa, January 16th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of staff of Med. 2 and Med 1 in Mullingar Regional Hospital, in her 97th year. Sadly missed by sons Donal, Seán, Ciaran, Brendan and Aidan, daughters Maeve (Whelan) and Fionnuala (McGivney), sister Monica Sherlock, sister-in-law Patty (Hanley), brothers-in-law Martie and Leo (USA), daughters in law Eleanor, Terry, Patty, Anne, and Fiona sons in law Paul and Tom, 25 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ruskey Wednesday, 19th January, 2.00.pm. followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola. You can view Teresa's funeral Mass on https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/

Francis Joseph Canning, Ballyphilip, Whites Cross, Cork / Leitrim



Canning (Ballyphilip, Whites Cross, Cork): On January 16th, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Mercy University Hospital FRANCIS JOSEPH (late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim), beloved husband of Imelda (née Allen). Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother, his 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing in Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Tuesday (January 18th) from 5.00pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday (January 19th ) in St. Michael’s Church, Upper Glanmire. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully. Please leave your personal message for Francis Joseph’s family on www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Cardiac Unit, The Mercy University Hospital.

Celia Hoey (née Beirne), Cloonfad, formerly of Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Tina and son in law Thomas. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Barry, Padraig and Kevin, daughter in law Pamela, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaigh, John, Tristan and Regan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family. Reposing at her daughter Tina's home in Cloonfad, Rooskey from 4pm to 8pm Tuesday, 18th January, for walk through only please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 19th January, at 12 noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed at www.churchtv.ie/rooskey. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors.

Christina Flynn, Cartron, Lough Allen, Arigna, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Christina Flynn, “Lake Breeze”, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Saturday, 15th January 2022. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John T, son Gerard, infant daughter and sister Molly. Christina will be sadly missed by her sons Seán, Raymond, Noel, Gregory and Adrian, daughter Mairéad, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (January 18th) from 4.00 o’clock until 6.30 o’clock Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7.00 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (January 19th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on Kilronan Parish Facebook Page.

Maura Dolan, French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her parent's Paddy and Bridie, Cloonslanor, brother Buddy, sister-in-law Eileen and brother-in-law Jackie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Teresa, brother John P., sister-in-law Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of her nephew Brian and his wife Anna, Cloonslanor, on Wednesday, January 19th, from 4pm until 8pm. Walk through only please. Removal on Thursday, January 20th, to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Patricia Carroll (née McGovern), Drum, Boyle, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Church St. Strokestown. In the loving care of all the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews and nieces (all in the USA), relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Wednesday, January 19th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Those wishing to view Patricia's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway / Corlough, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Hughie McGovern, Newcastle, Galway, formerly of Tullytrasna, Corlough, Co. Cavan on Friday, 14th January. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Annie. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann (Cryan), heartbroken daughters Calli and Sinead, brothers Francis, Peter and Noel, sisters Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Corlough, on Tuesday, 18th January, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Corlough Templeport facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108.

Arnie Williams, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Liverpool, England

The death has occurred of Arnie Williams, 2 Shannon View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Anfield, Liverpool, England, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his wife Mary and son Darren on Friday, 14th January. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Charlie and Ruby, sister-in-law Ange and nephew Timmy. The family would like to thank all the medical staff involved in Arnie's care and all their neighbours and friends for their kind support at this time.

Funeral cortege will leave his residence on 18th January at 10.15am for his Funeral Service at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Team of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Rogers Funeral Directors, Rooskey. House strictly private at all times.

Pauline Regan, Blackrock, Co Dublin / Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pauline Regan, Blackrock, Co Dublin and Oxhill, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Friday, 14th January, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Tara Care Centre, Bray. Predeceased by her sisters Phyllis and Maisie (Tansey). She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews Geraldine, Pauline, Joseph, John, Frances and Claire, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 18th of January at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. For those of you who would have liked to attend the Mass but are unable to, you may view it on this link https://www.booterstownparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.

May they all Rest in Peace