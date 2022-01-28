Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, January 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Goretti Cooper Martin, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Saggart, Dublin / Wexford / Derry



Goretti Cooper Martin, Kilbracken, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim & formerly Waddington, Co. Wexford, Derry, Rathcoole, Saggart, Co. Dublin, Wednesday, January 26th 2022, unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved mother of the late Claire Mc Kevitt & sister of the late Tony, Don, Jim & Kay (Venn). Goretti was the loving wife of Billy, devoted mother of Debbie & loved by her adored grandchildren, Adam, Oscar, Lucy & John. Goretti will be very sadly missed by her husband, daughter & family, brother Harry (Southend, England), sisters Geraldine O'Connor, Deborah Mc Cusker, Lucy Cooper, Claire Brown (All Derry) & Bridie Donaghy (Cardiff, Wales), her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her family circle & many friends. Reposing at the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan, H12C821, on Sunday from 2pm until 3pm. As we still have Covid with us we ask that face masks are worn with no hand shakes or hugs, just a walk through. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning in the Church of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart at 11am & will be followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery. The family would like to thank you all for your cooperation & understanding at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/saggart

Catherine Kelly (née Hayden), Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon / Boyle, Sligo

Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Mahanagh, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo. January 27th 2022; Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Predeceased by her husband Micheál, brothers Tommy, Paddy and Hughie and sisters Mary, Liz and Winnie. Catherine will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Olwyn, son Gene, brother Peter (Mahanagh), sisters Agnes (Baltimore) and Margaret (Rhode Island), grandchildren Jack, Naomi, and Mark, son-in-law Fran, sister-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Saturday (January 29th) to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Plunkett Home, Boyle, or the Patient Comfort Fund, Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, c/o Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Elizabeth (Lil) Martin (née Neary), Monaboy, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her son Tommy. Much loved mother of Helena, Una, Michael and Ann. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law Gus, J.P. and Adrian, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Sinead, Emma, Ciara, Sean, Katie, Conor, Shauna and Dean, brothers Michael and Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Sheila, brother-in-law Michael, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of her son Michael and his wife Mary, Monaboy, on Saturday, January 29th, from 3pm until 8pm, walk through only please. Removal on Monday, January 31st, to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice Palliative Care Team.

Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, 26th January 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Shane will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving wife, Elsie. A devoted and wonderful father of Donal, Gareth, Stephen, Brendan and Kieran and adored and cherished grandfather of Jamie, Andrew, Holly, Conor, Josh, Daniel, Sadhbh, Lily, Noah and Alex. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Linda, Denise, Aoife, and Ruth, his sister, Eva, brothers, Mike, Bill and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Beyond kind, always friendly and totally irreplaceable. One of life's true gentlemen. Reposing at home on Friday evening, 28th January, from 3pm to 8pm. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and refrain from shaking hands. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 29th, at 11.00am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Terry O'Donovan (née O'Rourke), Castleknock, Dublin / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



O’Donovan (nee O’Rourke) (Castleknock and formerly of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon) January 25th 2022. (Peacefully), in the care of the staff at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, surrounded by her loving family. Christina (Terry), beloved wife of the late Seán and much loved mother of Orla, Alva, Seán and Clodagh. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Antoinette, sons-in-law Shay, John and Óran, grandchildren Róisín, Eoin, Aoibheann, Joseph, Bria, Seán Óg, Ronan, Donal, Orla and Niall, great-grandchildren Rose, Alfie and Tadhg, brother Noel, sister Rosaleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday morning (28th January) to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Terry’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below; https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/ Please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral may leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com .

Marion Sweeney (née Heeran) 'Thorndale', Aghadark, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Brian and her brothers Padraig & Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sons Vincent, Noel, Brendan, and Dermot, daughter Anne, daughters-in-law Nonie, Brenda and Marie, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Laura, Marc, Aoife, Louise, Emma, Liam, Bernard, Caroline, Brian & Grace, great-grandchildren Claudia & Christian, brothers-in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Friday 28th January at 12 noon at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Marion’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore, Please continue to comply with Covid-19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

Patrick Dalton Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford

Patrick, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Co.Longford. 3rd January 2022. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and by his brother Seamus. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Kay (nee Connell), sisters Caroline and Geraldine, brother Kevin, girlfriend Annette, brothers-in-law Thomas and Stephen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12 noon in St James’ Church, Clonbroney, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – go to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

Denis Scanlon, 13 Mount Eagle Forte, Cootehall, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

January 24th 2022; Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Patsy and his brothers Peter, Brendan and Kieran (January 3rd 2022). Denis will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Jan, stepson Max, step-daughter Deborah, Harry, grandchildren Leo, Ben, Miley, Freddie and Archie, brothers Padraic and Noel, sister Bridie, aunt Minnie and uncle Brendan, sister-in-law Kerrie, brother-in-law Paddy, Padraic’s partner Martina, father-in-law James, son-in-law Sam, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Denis will repose at O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen, on Friday (January 28th) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen. Please adhere to all HSE guidelines at Denis’ Funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland C/O Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Gurteen, or by following this link www.mdi.ie/donate

May they all Rest in Peace