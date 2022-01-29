Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, January 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margo Gallagher (née Clancy), Ballyshannon, Donegal



Margo Gallagher, (nee Clancy), formerly of St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband, Eamon. Margo will be sadly missed by her daughter Philomena, sons Paul (Tracey), Martin, Kieran (Angela) and Brian (Deirdre). Her sister Anna, brother Eamon, brother-in-law Thomas, sister-in-law Margaret, her grandchildren; Eoin, Liam, Daire, Andrew and Jack and all extended family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 2-6 pmand on Sunday from 2 -6 pm. Removal on Monday at 10.40am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to SHOUT Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message in Margo's condolence book below. The Mass shall be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church page a www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

House private to family at all other times and on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Jack Geraghty, St. Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Longford / Elphin, Roscommon



Jack , St.Mary’s Close, Carrick-on-Shannon , formerly of Main Street , Elphin and Kilmore Lower, Longford, peacefully,in his 97th year, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Annie (nee McGovern), father James, mother Maire, brothers Pat, Matt, Denis , Michael, William, Tom and Jim and also by his sisters Peggy and Mary.

Jack will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister-in-law Kathleen Geraghty, nieces, Maureen, Anne, Caroline, Rita, Joan, Dympna, Linda and Ella, nephews Patrick, Padraig, Sean, Micheál, Brendan and Kieran, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jack’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.00pm.

So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.



Goretti Cooper Martin, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Saggart, Dublin / Wexford / Derry

Goretti Cooper Martin, Kilbracken, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim & formerly Waddington, Co. Wexford, Derry, Rathcoole, Saggart, Co. Dublin, Wednesday, January 26th 2022, unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved mother of the late Claire Mc Kevitt & sister of the late Tony, Don, Jim & Kay (Venn). Goretti was the loving wife of Billy, devoted mother of Debbie & loved by her adored grandchildren, Adam, Oscar, Lucy & John. Goretti will be very sadly missed by her husband, daughter & family, brother Harry (Southend, England), sisters Geraldine O'Connor, Deborah Mc Cusker, Lucy Cooper, Claire Brown (All Derry) & Bridie Donaghy (Cardiff, Wales), her brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her family circle & many friends. Reposing at the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan, H12C821, on Sunday from 2pm until 3pm. As we still have Covid with us we ask that face masks are worn with no hand shakes or hugs, just a walk through. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning in the Church of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart at 11am & will be followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery. The family would like to thank you all for your cooperation & understanding at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/saggart

Catherine Kelly (née Hayden), Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon / Boyle, Sligo

Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Mahanagh, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo. January 27th 2022; Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Predeceased by her husband Micheál, brothers Tommy, Paddy and Hughie and sisters Mary, Liz and Winnie. Catherine will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Olwyn, son Gene, brother Peter (Mahanagh), sisters Agnes (Baltimore) and Margaret (Rhode Island), grandchildren Jack, Naomi, and Mark, son-in-law Fran, sister-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Saturday (January 29th) to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Plunkett Home, Boyle, or the Patient Comfort Fund, Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, c/o Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Elizabeth (Lil) Martin (née Neary), Monaboy, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her son Tommy. Much loved mother of Helena, Una, Michael and Ann. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law Gus, J.P. and Adrian, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Sinead, Emma, Ciara, Sean, Katie, Conor, Shauna and Dean, brothers Michael and Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Sheila, brother-in-law Michael, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of her son Michael and his wife Mary, Monaboy, on Saturday, January 29th, from 3pm until 8pm, walk through only please. Removal on Monday, January 31st, to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice Palliative Care Team.

Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, 26th January 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Shane will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving wife, Elsie. A devoted and wonderful father of Donal, Gareth, Stephen, Brendan and Kieran and adored and cherished grandfather of Jamie, Andrew, Holly, Conor, Josh, Daniel, Sadhbh, Lily, Noah and Alex. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Linda, Denise, Aoife, and Ruth, his sister, Eva, brothers, Mike, Bill and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Beyond kind, always friendly and totally irreplaceable. One of life's true gentlemen. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 29th, at 11.00am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Denis Scanlon, 13 Mount Eagle Forte, Cootehall, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

January 24th 2022; Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Patsy and his brothers Peter, Brendan and Kieran (January 3rd 2022). Denis will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Jan, stepson Max, step-daughter Deborah, Harry, grandchildren Leo, Ben, Miley, Freddie and Archie, brothers Padraic and Noel, sister Bridie, aunt Minnie and uncle Brendan, sister-in-law Kerrie, brother-in-law Paddy, Padraic’s partner Martina, father-in-law James, son-in-law Sam, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen. Please adhere to all HSE guidelines at Denis’ Funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland C/O Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Gurteen, or by following this link www.mdi.ie/donate

May they all Rest in Peace