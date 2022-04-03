Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Theresa Fee (née Rogan), Litter, Drumkeerin, Leitrim
The death has occurred of Theresa Fee, nee Rogan, Litter, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, Peter, Patrica and Donal; brothers Michael and Tommy; sister Josephine; daughters in law; son in law; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.
Annie Tubman, Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim
The death has occurred of Annie Tubman. April 1st 2022, (Suddenly). Predeceased by her parents, Eamon and Breda, and her brother Seanie. She will be dearly missed by her children Ryhan and Samia, her brother Tommy, sister-in-law Suzanne, partner Cormac, her nieces Mary and Zoe, nephews Max and Alex, aunt Bernadette Smith (Colorado, USA), uncles Paddy Bradley (Lancashire, England), Kevin Bradley (Dumfries, Scotland), her cousins, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.
May they all Rest in Peace
