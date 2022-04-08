Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;
Johnny Murphy, ''Coole House'', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Leitrim
(Suddenly) Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later
Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim
The death has occurred of Kathleen Brady née Colreavy, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 6th April 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and formerly in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her sister; Margaret and her brothers; Eamonn and Pat. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband; Dermot, daughter; Siobhán, sons; Diarmuid, Niall and Seán, daughter-in-law; Elizabeth, Seán’s partner; Maria, her adoring grandchildren, her sister; Helen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law and her extended family neighbours and friends. Kathleen will repose at St. Patrick’s Hospital Church, Carrick-on-Shannon (walk through only) on Friday 8th April 2022 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas on Saturday morning for funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Hospital Comfort Fund c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html. House private please. Please adhere to mask wearing, social distancing protocols and no hand shaking please.
May they all Rest in Peace
