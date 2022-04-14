Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna Dolan (née Reynolds), Mullingar Road, Kells, Meath / Fenagh, Leitrim



Dolan, Anna, (née Reynolds), 12th April 2022, Mullingar Road, Kells and formerly of Drumany, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim. Former national school teacher in Fenagh. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Annie and her brothers Anselm, Padraic and Hugh. Anna will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, her sisters Maura Mulvey (Longford) and Detta Power (Ballinasloe), her nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McEntee's Funeral Home, Kells (A82 K0D7) on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm arriving to St. Colmcille's Church, Kells for 7pm. Funeral liturgy on Friday morning at 10.30 which may be viewed live on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/, burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery (beside N41TK60).

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone. Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 12th April 2022 peacefully at his residence. Funeral arrangements later.

John Doyle, Knockranny, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

John Doyle, Knockranny, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, April 11th 2022, unexpectedly, at his home in Knockranny. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Barbara, his parents James and Mary Catherine (née Regan) his sister Maura and brother-in-law Gerry. Cherished husband of Moira (née Noone) and dearly loved father of Angela, Séamus, Ursula, Fiona, Fearghal and John. Adored grandfather of Shauna, Gavin, Emma, Matthew, Amy, Megan, Aisling, Leah, John and Ciara. Deeply missed by his dear sister Maeve Doyle (Galway) his sons and daughter-in law Séamus, Margaret, Ronan Ryan, Ronan O’Neill and his extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces. Fondly remembered by his many friends, neighbours and colleagues from the music scene.

Removal from his home to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Keadue on Thursday morning (14th April) to arrive for Funeral Liturgy at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Funeral Service will be available to view on the Kilronan Parish Facebook page. Please adhere to mask wearing, hand sanitising and refrain from hand shaking. The family would also like to thank everyone for their sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.

Florrie Byrne (née Scanlon) Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, Sligo / Malahide, Dublin

Florrie, Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley, and late of Malahide, Co. Dublin, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by her Husband Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacinta (Burke), sons David and Niall, son in law Finbarr, daughters in law Pauline and Patricia, much loved Nana of Michael, Jenny, Megan, Ciaran, Donal, Conor, Aidan and great granny to Mila, Tom, Sienna, Amelia and Charlie, brothers Sean, Tommy, James (deceased), sisters May (deceased), Ann, Brid (deceased), Margaret and Jo (deceased), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at the residence of her son David and daughter in law Pauline, (Hilltop Farm, Ballygawley), on Friday evening from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Assumption, Sooey on Saturday morning for 11 o'clock Funeral Ceremony followed by burial in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney. Funeral Ceremony can be viewed on https://massonline.ie House Private on Saturday Morning please. Please observe social distancing at all times, walk through only in Church, no handshaking, masks to be worn.

Jim Durkin, Gortnaleck, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

April 11th 2022 suddenly at his residence. Husband of the late Patricia. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son Colm, brothers John, Pat & Eugene, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Thursday from Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2 o'clock arriving at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart via Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.