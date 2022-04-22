Deaths in the Leitrim area - Friday, April 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Nancy Healy (née Mc Quaid), Kilmore, Fivemilebourne, Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo



Healy – (née Mc Quaid), Kilmore, Fivemilebourne, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 20th, 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo, Nancy, predeceased by her husband Con, her parents James and Nellie, her brother Tom, her sisters Evelyn and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sister May (Torsney) Sligo, her brother Edmond Mc Quaid, Dromahair, nephews Patrick, Adrian, Bernard, Christopher, Declan and Darragh, nieces Mary, Fiona and Yvonne, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday, 22nd April, from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Nancy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchtv.ie/dromahair. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Covid restrictions apply, walk through only, no hand shaking. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mowlam Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund.

Maureen Dunne, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Maureen Dunne, Mount St.Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon. 21st April 2022 (peacefully) in her 92nd year at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret, brothers Tommy and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters Eileen Gavigan (Westmeath), Kathleen Donnelly (Dublin) and Frances Healy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Monica and Eileen, brother- in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon

Al O'Reilly, 28 The Stables, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Bundoran, Donegal



Al O'Reilly, 28 The Stables, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 20th April 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Patricia and adored father of Angela, Brendan, Ciaran, Dermot, Eamonn, Fiona and Gavin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Aidan, Eva, Rory, Tara, Elena, Bethan, Dylan, Eilish, Sanaa, Youssef, Jack, Niall and Dan, his brother J.J, sisters Dolores, Geraldine and Philomena and all his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sisters Bridelin and Gretta.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F) on Saturday April 23rd from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call. Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Sunday April 24th at 10.30am via Tullaghan to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm. Al's funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Cremation Service can be viewed on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie, click on Livestream and enter password LFH

Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Westmeath / Cloone, Leitrim



Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Joe passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son P.J., grandchildren Áine,and Padraic, sisters Mary McDonagh, Anne Reilly and Josephine Moran, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Boherquill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Boherquill. House private on Friday morning, please.

Angela Deignan (née Masterson), Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Angela Deignan (nee Masterson), Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, April 20th 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, Patrick, daughter, Patricia, son-in-law Donogh and their children Kate and Ellen, son, John, his children, Caoimhe and Aoibhinn and their mother Aisling, and son, Francis, brothers, Noel and Seamus (Enniskillen), Brendan (Dromore), sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kinawley), nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, and all who knew and loved Angela. Removal from her daughter Patricia's home on Friday morning (22nd April) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. 15th April 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, 22nd April, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.