Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Johnny Rowley. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Catherine (Kitty) Nicholson (née O'Neill), Castlemaine Street, Athlone, Westmeath / Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully on Monday morning in the wonderful care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home in her 106th year. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Charles and Andrew and her granddaughter Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving children Padraig, Sheila (Herraghty), Frank and John (Cha), son-in-law Sam, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Marita. Cherished grandchildren, Niamh, Donie, Ruairi, Oona, Gillian, Mark, Sharlene, Cathy and Kevin, great-grandchildren Sam Jnr, Teo, Freya, Dylan, Sophia, Lauren, Holly, Tiarnan, Enda, Moya, Tadhg, Feena, Maeve and great-great-granddaughter Ella-May, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church on Wednesday at 10-30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Donations if desired, to Meals on Wheels, Athlone. For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Kitty's Funeral Mass, please click on the linkon Wednesday at 10.30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Rose Tierney (née Mckiernan), Tully South, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin surrounded by her adoring family after an illness Bravely Borne. Rose will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Thomas, son Stephen daughter Lisa, sister Geraldine, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews cousins, relatives and many friends. Remains reposing at her family home tomorrow, Tuesday, from 4pm until 9pm.there will be a shuttle bus in operation from St Mary's Church, Carrigallen during reposing times. House private at all other times please. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12noon in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Leukemia trust of Ireland C/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors or any family member. Rose's Funeral mass can be viewed on http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen

Michael Beirne, Dundrum, Tipperary / Boyle, Roscommon



Michael Beirne, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. April 24th 2022; Michael passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Michael will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Thomas (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Arriving on Tuesday (April 26th) to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary, for prayers at 4pm. Removal on Wednesday from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie If you wish to offer your condolences to Michael’s family, private messages can be sent to mahonfuneraldirectors@gmail.com Mass cards can be sent to Mahon’s Funeral Home, The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Padraig McGovern, Lynden Court, Portlaoise, Laois / Glangevlin, Cavan



McGovern. Lynden Court, Portlaoise, 24th April 2022. Suddenly at St James Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Terry and Una. Much loved by his heartbroken wife, Siobhan, sons Daniel, Aidan, Liam, his partner Laura, daughter Ciara and her fiancé Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Prionsias, Terence, Jim and Dominic, sisters Norma, Pauline and Gretta, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6.30 pm, with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Wed to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium on Thursday. The family wish to thank you for you understanding at this difficult time. Mass will be streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

John Guckian, Drumboylan, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Guckian, Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon. Friday 22nd April, peacefully, in St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Gilboy), brothers Eugene, Fr. Michael and Thomas (Junie), sisters Maisie and Sr. Freda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted family, sons Gerry and Michael, daughters Mary and Berni, daughters-in-law Karen and Adelene, sons-in-law Rainer and Bernard, grandchildren Ronan, Brianna, Dion, Kyle, Alanna, Hannah and Ruth, sister Aggie, brothers-in-law Mike and Tommy (Bridie), sisters-in-law Catherine and Bernadette (Dan), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and most caring home help ladies Ruth and Sally.

Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 o’clock in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Peadar McSherry, Drumambry, Killeshandra, Cavan



Peadar McSherry, Drumambry, Killeshandra, Sunday 24th April 2022, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Helen and brothers Joe, Enda, Oliver and Tommy. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Nuala, son Aiden, daughter Orla, son-in-law Andrew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from his residence on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fermanagh



Tommy McGoldrick, The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Dromahair and London, April 22nd, 2022, suddenly. Beloved husband of Kay, cherished father of Kelli (Brian), Karragh (Paul), Eilish (Keith), adored grandad to Richard, Tallulah, Liam, Rowah, Siobhan and Senan. Predeceased by his parents and brother Martin, brothers Peter, Michael, Philip, sisters Kathleen, Josie, Teresa, Julia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 2. pm until 8. pm walk-through only, please. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10am going to Saint Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. family flowers only, please. Live streaming link https://youtu.be/nWnKHy6Ov4U

John Fry, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his son Arliss, survived by his son and daughter, Christy, and Maile, grand children Mathilda, Rufus, Lena and Dylan, partner Sandy Collins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest In Peace