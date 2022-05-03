Deaths in the Leitrim area - Tuesday, May 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Herbie Smith, Quignashee, Ballina, Mayo / Blacklion, Cavan



Peacefully, at his residence. Herbie is deeply regretted and dearly missed by his loving wife Rene, his family Paul, Rita, Fionnuala, Sinéad, Noreen, Johnathan and Eddie, daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Denis, Keele, Enda and Tom, partners Laura and Bridget, sisters & brother, Patsy, Gertie, Gordon and Ann, his adored grandchildren Nathan, Jack, Oisin, Emily, Alex, Leah, Callum, Saoirse, Finn, Megan, Conor, Maria and Lottie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.ballinaparish.org Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, online at https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim



Foley (née Rinn) Helen, 29th April 2022, (late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne; Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Robin Booth, Kells, Meath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Booth, Kilmainham, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Greenhills, Beaupark, Navan, Co. Meath and Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 27th April 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan in his 91st year. Robin, beloved husband to the late Maud (nee Finnamore). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Clement, Bobby, John, Mervyn and Derek, daughter Shirley, daughters in law Louise, Lisa and Susanne, grandchildren Rebecca, Grayson, Kate, Jessica and Adam, sisters Nora and Hazel and predeceased by his sisters Eva, Peggy, Maud, Florence and Dorothy, brothers in law Bob and Victor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15am arriving to St. Mary’s Church Of Ireland, Kentstown (C15KH26) for funeral service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Agher Graveyard, Summerhill (A83Y020) arriving at approximately 2 o’clock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Pat Ward, Cashellacken, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Pat Ward, Cashellackan, The Acres, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to wife Maureen (nee Harrison, Ballintra). Pat will be sadly missed by his sons Noel (Chicago), John (Grange) and daughters Sandra, Linda, Angela and Deborah, his brother and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock and Sunday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock with the house private at all other times. Further funeral arrangements to announced later. Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Care West or the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Anne McGinley (née Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Anne McGinley (nee Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital. Remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday, followed by interment in The Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the St Patrick's Church webcam. House strictly private, please. Forever loved and missed by son Mark, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law Karen, family circle and friends.

Teresa Donohoe, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Perrystown, Dublin



Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her parents John and Anna Rose, and her sisters Maureen Smith and Patricia Hannify. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered by her brother Pat Donohoe (Fostra, Longford), sister Carmel McIntyre (Castlebar, Mayo), brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Brenda, all her nieces and nephews and her many relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning (3rd May) to St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford arriving at 12pm for Mass of the Resurrection, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan town. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The St. Vincent De Paul. Donation box at church.

May they all Rest in Peace.