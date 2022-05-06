Deaths in Leitrim, Friday May 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Chris LINEHAN, Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Bornacoola, Leitrim



Linehan Chris (Cedarwood Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Clooncarn, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim) - 5th May 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by her son Tom. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Con, loving daughter Mary (Marian), son-in-law Fergal, beloved grandchildren Tom and Robbie, sisters-in-law Pauline and Mary, brother-in-law Donie, nieces and nephews, grand-nephew Finn, grand-niece Maedhb, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Tom Jones, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tom Jones, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Friday 29th of April 2022 peacefully at his residence after an illness bravely borne. Tom will repose at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday (7th May 2022) from 4pm to 6pm. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) on Sunday (8th May 2022) at 3.00pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to COPD Support Ireland c/o M.J. McLoughlin, Funeral Director’s Carrick-on-Shannon. For the protection of everyone, please wear a mask, no hand shaking and observe social distancing guidelines.

Mary O'Donovan (née Mc Dermott), Cornagee, Arigna, Roscommon



Mary O’Donovan (née Mc Dermott) Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, May 5th 2022, Mary passed away peacefully at her home, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Kathleen Mc Dermott and her sister Helen. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, sons Patrick, Joseph and Michael, daughters-in-law Áine, Erin and Laura, grandchildren Matthew, Elaine and Ryan, brother Michael, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces Kathryn, Fiona, Cathy, Michelle, nephews Andrew, Cathal and Eoin, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Monday (May 9th) at 12 noon followed by Cremation In Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30.

Fr. James Regan, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Regan, Fr. James (St. Patrick’s Missionary Society), Kiltegan and formerly of Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, May 4th 2022, peacefully, in the Care Unit of St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth, his sisters Maura and Elizabeth and his brothers Sean and Bernard. Sadly missed by his sisters Sr. Kathleen and Breege, his niece, sister in law, grandniece, his relatives, friends and Society family.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan, on Friday 6th May, at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-patricks-missionary-society Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

Mary Hewson (née Cox) Churchtown, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife of the late Dave and much loved mother of Yvonne, Nicole and David. Very sadly missed by her loving family, Yvonne’s partner Pat, Nicole’s partner Tony daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Jenny, Shane, Adam, Kate, Donal, Jack and Brian, brothers Jimmy, Gabriel and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Myles, sisters Eithne and Annette and brother Des.

Removal on Friday morning (6th May) to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/ Donations, if desired, in memory of Mary to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services www.olh.ie

Sean McKenna, Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Jamestown, Co. Leitrim

Sean McKenna, Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Jamestown, Co. Leitrim. Friday 29th April 2022. (suddenly) in New York. Predeceased by his father Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Eileen, brother Kevin, sister Eileen McKenna, brother-in-law Trevor McNamara (Roscommon Town), sister-in-law Siobhan, nephews Patrick, Andrew and Brian, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Ireland.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery. Family flowers only by request please. House private please. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Sean’s family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

Foley (née Rinn) Helen, 29th April 2022, (late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne; Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. To view Helen’s Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am please see following link: http://www.holyspiritparishgreenhills.ie/web_pages/broadcast.htm

Noel CORR (Snr) 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Donegal



Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 5th May 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (Eircode F94E92F) with visitation on Saturday 7th May from 2pm to 7pm for all to call. Reposing privately at Home on Sunday for family and friends only please. Removal from his Home on Monday morning 9th May at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie Condolences to the Corr Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon May 5th 2022 (peacefully) at his home, predeceased by his son Neill and Greta, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, son Ian, stepsons and stepdaughter, Alice, grandchildren, his sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4 until 7pm (walk through only). Removal on Monday to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for funeral Mass at 11am, livestream https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/ followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Livestream https://cam1188.click2stream.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation care of McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod or via link https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-once/

May they all Rest in Peace.