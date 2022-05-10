Search

10 May 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 May 2022 10:59 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paul Donohoe, Loch Gowna, Cavan / Dublin

Paul Donohoe, “Hawthorn Lodge”, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly of the International Bar, Wicklow Street, Dublin. Much loved and loving husband of Trish (Hannick). Sadly missed by his loving wife, his much loved children, Paula (Niall), John (Kelly), James and Bridget, neighbours, relatives and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to the Church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. This is the link to Paul Donohoe's Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/707501472  or Facebook Page link https://www.facebook.com/Lakelands-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-107351748065778 

Mary McGowan (née McGloin), Aughaderrard, Dartry, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGowan nee McGloin, Aughaderrard, Dartry, Kinlough, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Ahanlish, Glenade, peacefully in her 90th year at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son John, daughter Patricia, daughter in law Una, her adored grandchildren Darragh, Bronagh, and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her brothers Michael, John and Peter and sister Katie. Remains reposing at the home of her son John and daughter in law Una, Aughaderrard, Dartry, Kinlough today, Tuesday evening from 7pm to 10pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough to arrive for 1.30pm funeral mass, with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair.

Margaret Dowdican (née Tiernan), Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Longford

Formerly of Cloonart, Bornacoola, Co. Longford. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Seán, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother James, sisters Mary & Elizabeth, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Mack, parents Michael and Gretta, son-in-law Paddy, grandson baby Jack and grandnephew baby Morgan. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2pm until 10 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House Private on Thursday morning please. Condolences can be left on the condolence section below or in private on condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com . Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Ann Maire Rooney (née Langan), 23 Glenview, Kinlough, Leitrim

Adored Mum of Joanne, Declan, Donna and Claire. Loving grandmother of Erin, Aoibheann, Ryan and Ethan. Cherished and adored by her sons-in-law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, for family and close friends only, from 2pm until 8pm. House private at all other times, please. Arriving at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Mater Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Ward c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Undertakers, Cliffoney. Condolences can be left on the condolence section below or privately on the condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com Ann Marie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kinlough-Glenade-Parish-Co-Leitrim Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace

Local News

