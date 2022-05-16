Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, May 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joan Brooks (née Keyes), Kiltynaskellan, Doogary, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Joan Brooks, Kiltynaskellan, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan and formerly Clonboyher, Corrawallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much-loved mother of Ivan and Jason. She will be dearly missed by her daughter-in-law Marina, grandchildren Molly, David and Eliza by her sister Evelyn, brother Cyril (Stella), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Resting at her residence on Monday 16th from 5pm to 9pm (walk through only, please). House private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday 17th to arrive to St Columba's parish church, Corrawallen, for funeral service at at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Nancy (Annie) Varga (née Reynolds), Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Nancy (Annie) Varga, nee Reynolds on 13th of May 2022, in the Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Stephen and her brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Claudine Campbell, her sisters Ethne, Patrica, Norrie, granddaughter Caroline Fahy and her husband Tom,(Mullaghnashee, Fairymount) and their children Emily, Carly and Thomas, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Nancy will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday, 16th of May, from 3.30pm to 4.45pm with arrival to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Assylynn Cemetery. For those unable to attend Nancy's funeral Mass, it will be livestreamed on www.boyleparish.ie

Annie Lee (née Allen), Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Annie Lee, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Thursday, 12th May, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Owen, Deeply regretted by her daughter, Margaret, son-in-law, Joe, grandchildren, Darren, Michael, Laura and Dale, and her adored ten great-grandchildren. Remains Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Sunday, 15th May from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 16th May in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, at 11am, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Eileen Mc Ginley (née Burns), Drumrahill, Mohill, Leitrim



Eileen Mc Ginley, late of Drumrahill, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Friday the 13th of May, 2022, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Robert, deeply regretted by her sister, Bridie, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday, the 15th of May, 2022, for funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eileen's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Monica Lyons (née McWeeney), Killahurk, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Monica Lyons (nee McWeeney), Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, Wednesday the 11th of May suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her parents Sonny & Katie, sister Theresa and brothers in law Gerry & Tony. Beloved wife to Noel, cherished by her sons Enda, Dermot & Daniel and her daughter Colette, adored Granny to David, Abbie, Kerri, Anna, Joseph, Ellen, Shane & Sinead. Sadly missed by her son in law James, daughter's in laws Concepta, Caroline & Vikki, her sisters Elizabeth McCabe (Keadue), Bridie Duffy (Galway), Catherine Gannon (New York), Margaret Gannon (Boyle), Una McMaugh (Luton), brother's Michael McWeeney (Kilnagross), John James Mc Weeney (Kilmore), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her family home in Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Sunday the 15th of May from 2pm until 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning the 16th of May to St Mary's Church Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland. Link to Funeral Mass https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/

William (Willie) Cryan, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Bryanmore, Hillstreet, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, 11th May 2022, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. William (Willie), predeceased by his beloved wife Josie and his son Mark, his sisters May, Bernadette and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his son Noel, sisters, brothers, grandson Ben, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. His remains will be reposing in Brady's Funeral home, Elphin on Sunday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to Aughrim Church to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Aughrim Cemetery.

Norrie Duffin (née Brennan), Frederick Street, Clara, Offaly / Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her husband Tom, sisters Phill, Una and Beatrice. Deeply regretted by her loving son Aidan, daughters Mary Jones (Rhode) and Carol Saunderson (Roscommon), grandchildren Keneth, Damien, Danielle and Brian and great grandson Charlie, sons in law Sean and Stephen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Teresa O'Connor (née Kilkenny), Main Street, Arva, Cavan



Teresa O’Connor, née Kilkenny, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, 12th May 2022. Loving wife of Malachy and devoted mother to Brian, Declan, Mark and Derek, daughters-in-law Annemarie, Marie, Jacqui, Shelly and Louise, her grandchildren, brothers PJ and Thomas, sister Catherine, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday, 15th May 2022, in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her home on Monday at 10.30am to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

May they all Rest in Peace