Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridie O'Dowd (née Lavin), Tooreymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon/ Sligo



Tooreymartin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon/ Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, 16th May 2022. Peacefully, at home, in the presence of her loving family. Bridie, beloved wife of Ivan and loving mother of her daughter Martina (Mullahoran, Cavan) and her sons Kenneth (Rinn), Harry (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters-in-law Kathryn and Mary, son-in-law Brendan, her adored grandchildren Shane, Paul, Orla, Kate, Sarah and Emma, Brother Harry (New York), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Her remains will be reposing at her home on Tuesday, May 17th, from 5-9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, May 18th, for funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, at 1pm followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery. In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending Bridie's service adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering and refrain from shaking hands at all times.

Kelly Brady, 1 Barley fields, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully, after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the dedicated staff at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, aged 32. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her father Thias, mother Anna, sisters Laura, Tara and Sarah, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, from 4pm until 7pm and Thursday, from 4pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for Requiem mass at 11am. The Funeral mass may be viewed on the fallowing link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/ followed by cremation at 1.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (Eircode H12RF78) http//:www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Neurofibromatosis Association of Ireland c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore or any family member.

James Grimes, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of James Grimes, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry and formerly of Carrigallen, Leitrim, peacefully after a long and brave battle which he bore with strength and courage, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis and his parents James & Mary. Loving father of Rachel, Mervyn and Ornaith. James will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Rían, Éabha, Caoimhe, Lauren, Matthew and Saorla and sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Michael & Davitt, brothers Sean (Charlestown, Mayo), Frank (Templeogue, Dublin), Brendan (Carrigallen, Leitrim), Matt (Carrigallen, Leitrim) & Vincent (Drumreilly, Leitrim), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

James’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at the Church of St John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry, on this Wednesday evening at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will be on Thursday at 12.00 o’clock with the funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice, by clicking on the following link : https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/ The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tubbercurry Cloonacool webcam https://tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam.

Pauline Gallagher (née McHugh), Corry, Drumkeeran, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Pauline Gallagher (nee McHugh), Corry, Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her father Hugh D, mother Mary B, sister Anne and brother Hubert. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul; her beloved family, sons Mark, Keith, James and Alan; daughters Vanessa, Olivia and Lavina; daughter in law Marcella; son in law Michael and partners Katie, Sophie, Cathal and Andy; grandchildren Pippa, Maisie, Mya, Páidí, April, Nessa and Ailbhe; sister Carmel (Garvey), brothers Peter, Leo and Thomas; sisters in law; brothers in law; nieces; nephews; extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Teresa Weeks, Market Square, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Teresa Weeks, Market Square, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, May 16th 2022 peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Reposing in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) this evening, Tuesday, from 7pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15am arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell via Main Street for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Joan Brooks (née Keyes), Kiltynaskellan, Doogary, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Joan Brooks, Kiltynaskellan, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan and formerly Clonboyher, Corrawallen, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much-loved mother of Ivan and Jason. She will be dearly missed by her daughter-in-law Marina, grandchildren Molly, David and Eliza by her sister Evelyn, brother Cyril (Stella), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Removal on Tuesday 17th to arrive to St Columba's parish church, Corrawallen, for funeral service at at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Nancy (Annie) Varga (née Reynolds), Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Nancy (Annie) Varga, nee Reynolds on 13th of May 2022, in the Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Stephen and her brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Claudine Campbell, her sisters Ethne, Patrica, Norrie, granddaughter Caroline Fahy and her husband Tom,(Mullaghnashee, Fairymount) and their children Emily, Carly and Thomas, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, followed by burial in Assylynn Cemetery. For those unable to attend Nancy's funeral Mass, it will be livestreamed on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace