Deaths in the Leitrim area - Friday, May 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Raymond Baptist, Corrahopple, Clooncose, Newtowngore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Raymond Baptist, Corrahopple, Clooncose, Newtowngore, Leitrim, 14th May 2022. Peacefully, after a sudden and short illness, in the loving care and presence of his wife Mariette and the competent and compassionate staff at Cavan General Hospital, aged 60. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbours. His gentle spirit and love for life will continue to shine. Reposing at his residence on Saturday, from 5pm until 7.30 pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (Eircode H12RF78) at 11.00 am. The cremation ceremony may be viewed on the following link: http//:www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ at 11.00 am. The code for livestream in the crematorium is lcc22.

Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, who died peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, the 18th of May, following a courageous battle with kidney disease. He was surrounded by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Tarig, daughter Joanna and members of his extended family. He will be sadly missed by his grandsons Noah and Adam, son-in-law Kephas and Tarig’s partner Nikki. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended Sudanese family and his family in Ireland, Gerry, Terry-Joe, Lily and Phyllis, his nieces and nephews and his neighbours and friends. Arrangements to follow.

Margaret Catherine Dickson (née deLacy), Bealbally, Glangevlin, Cavan



Margaret Dickson (nee deLacy) Margate, Kent, England & formerly of Bealbally, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully after a long illness. Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Margaret and her brother Michael (Wicklow). Beloved wife of Billy & sadly missed by her sisters Rose (London) Annie & Susan & her brother Jim (Glangevlin). Rite of Christian Burial following 11.30am Mass on Sunday 22nd May in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin. Mass can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd. Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of face masks & social distancing protocols.

Nora Gallagher, Cloone, Leitrim / Falcarragh, Donegal



The death has occurred of Nora Gallagher Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, Tuesday 17th May 2022 in her 98th year peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in the company of her daughter and son-in-law; Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon together with the staff and nurses of Arus Carolan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents; Michael and Mary, her sister; Kitty, brothers; Charlie and Barnie, her life long neighbour and friend; Hughie Gallagher and her granddaughter; Suzanne Kilgannon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter; Kathleen Kilgallon, son; John Doherty, son-in-law; Ben, daughter-in-law; Caroline, grandchildren; Kieran and his partner Lisa, Paul and his wife Martina, great-grandchildren; Aimee, Nadia, Kathlyn, Jamie, Jack, Harry, Corey and Kayden, sisters; Mary and Sheila (Falcarragh), Nellie (Manchester), brothers; Michael and Paddy (Glasgow), brother-in-law; Michael, sisters-in-law; Margaret and Myra, nephews, nieces and especially Noras’s niece and life long friend; Sheila Tardine and her many friends in Arus Carolan Nursing Home. Nora will lie in repose at Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (Eircode N41 TD62) on Friday (20th May 2022) from 10am – 11.15am with remains to arrive in St. Mary’s Church Cloone for Funeral Mass as 12 noon followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols.

Gabriel McGlynn, Leamonish, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Arus Carolan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Gabriel will be missed by his relatives, many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Friday 20th May at 11.00 am. Interment afterward in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund. To keep everyone safe, please observe social distancing and refrain from handshaking.

John (John Joe) Lynch, City Gate, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Apt 9, Block D, City Gate, Sligo.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home. John Joe, loving father of Agnes Chandler and dear grandfather of Ryan, Aidan and James. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. John’s Church, Carraroe, Sligo on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11:00am with funeral proceeding to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service. You can stream John Joe’s Funeral Mass live by following this link - https://www.churchtv.ie/carraroe/ Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence for his family at https://www.sligofuneralhome.ie/john-john-joe-lynch/

Mary Ryan (née Cronin), Main Street, Boyle, Roscommon



Died peacefully on her 91st birthday, after a short illness, at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy (Ryans Pharmacy), parents Jack and Jane, brother John, sisters-in-law Claire Cronin, Agnes Ryan, Maureen Shiel and Ann Ryan. Mary is sadly missed and greatly loved, always, by her sons John (Killiney) and Tom (Roscommon), daughters-in-law Chrona and Eleanor, cherished grandchildren Isabelle, Tom, Ellen, Emily, Phoebe, Olivia, Mary, Harry and Mollie, sister in law Nell Lynch, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Friday (20th May) from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Remains arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm. Mary will be laid to rest afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. House Private Please Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/ You are respectfully asked to use sanitiser provided in the funeral home and Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Hospice Foundation on line at https://hospicefoundation.ie/donate/ The Ryan family are grateful for your sympathy, prayers and support at this sad time.

Martin Higgins, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Martin Higgins, former Ambulance Driver and Funeral Director, 29 Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 18th of May 2022 peacefully at his home in his 90th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Marie (nee Mc Kenzie), his parents Mattie and Margaret, sisters Maura and Kathleen and brothers Gerry and Cathal. Martin will be greatly missed by his loving children, Yvonne, Deirdre, Marty, Sylvia, Colette, Michelle and John, daughters-in-law Breda and Aileen, sons-in-law George, Francis, Eddie, Keith and Lee, his brothers Micheal and Noel, sister Breda, sisters-in-law Debbie, Eileen and Patricia and brother-in-law Tommy, his adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Martin will be reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen on Friday 20th of May from 4pm to 7pm. The funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 10 am for Funeral Mass with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Martin's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https//www.facebook.com/Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors and on www.boyleparish.ie. Family flowers only. House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace