Leitrim deaths - Sunday, May 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

William (Bill) Bouley, Aughriman, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of William (Bill) Bouley, Aughriman, Drumshanbo, Leitrim (formerly Worchester, Massachusetts USA) on Wednesday, 18th May. Died peacefully in the presence of his beloved wife, Anne and niece, Donna in the Mater University Hospital Dublin. Pre-deceased by his parents, Bill and Alice Bouley, brothers, James, Arthur and Robert. Sadly missed by his wife, Anne, sister, Patricia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews as well as cousins, neighbours and friends. Family home private. Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday 22nd May, between 5 and 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, 23rd May in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Charlotte Costello (née Kelly), Conray, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

Conray, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of 6 Cartron Estate, Sligo. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at North West Hospice. Charlotte, loving wife of Jonathan and adored mother of Julianna and Alicia. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, parents Colm and Margaret Kelly, sisters Anne and Aishling, brothers Allen and Colm, father-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Sunday from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo on Monday at 12:00pm for Funeral Mass with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery for burial after. You can stream Charlotte’s funeral mass live by following this link - https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/ House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence for her family at https://www.sligofuneralhome.ie/charlotte-costello-nee-kelly/

Mary Kerrigan (née Dolan), Towneymoyle, Manorhamilton, Leitrim, F91 KD50

Mary Kerrigan (nee Dolan) Towneymoyle, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. (Former member of staff of Bank of Ireland). Peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, after a brave battle which she bore with strength and courage. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Ann. Dearly missed by her husband Seamus, daughter Maeve, sons Shane, Pauric and James, brothers Michael, Frank and Padraig and extended family members. Mary will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Seamie, James, Ivanna and Ryan and a large circle of close relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal on Sunday to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Margaret Catherine Dickson (née deLacy), Bealbally, Glangevlin, Cavan

Margaret Dickson (nee deLacy) Margate, Kent, England & formerly of Bealbally, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully after a long illness. Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Margaret and her brother Michael (Wicklow). Beloved wife of Billy & sadly missed by her sisters Rose (London) Annie & Susan & her brother Jim (Glangevlin). Rite of Christian Burial following 11.30am Mass on Sunday, May 22 in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin. Mass can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd . Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of face masks and social distancing protocols.

Leone Higgins (née O'Hara), Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Raheny, Dublin

Higgins, Leone, (nee O'Hara), (Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim formerly Raheny, Dublin) died 19th May 2022, peacefully at Sligo Hospice surrounded by her loving family, Leone will be very sadly missed by her husband David, her sister Lesley, brother Frank, her extended family, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sligo Hospice. Leone will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Monday 23rd May from 3pm- 5pm, Funeral Mass Tuesday 24th May 10am at Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace church Raheny. Mass can be viewed via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/rahenyparish Cremation will take place in Glasnevin at 11.40am and can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, who died peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, the 18th of May, following a courageous battle with kidney disease. He was surrounded by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Tarig, daughter Joanna and members of his extended family. He will be sadly missed by his grandsons Noah and Adam, son-in-law Kephas and Tarig’s partner Nikki. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended Sudanese family and his family in Ireland, Gerry, Terry-Joe, Lily and Phyllis, his nieces and nephews and his neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Raymond Baptist, Corrahopple, Clooncose, Newtowngore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Raymond Baptist, Corrahopple, Clooncose, Newtowngore, Leitrim, 14th May 2022. Peacefully, after a sudden and short illness, in the loving care and presence of his wife Mariette and the competent and compassionate staff at Cavan General Hospital, aged 60. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbours. His gentle spirit and love for life will continue to shine. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (Eircode H12RF78) at 11am. The cremation ceremony may be viewed on the following link: http//:www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ at 11am. The code for livestream in the crematorium is lcc22.

May they all Rest in Peace