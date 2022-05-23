Leitrim deaths - Monday, May 23, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Terry McGovern, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Glangevlin, Cavan



Terry McGovern, Breffni Crescent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. 22nd May 2022 (peacefully) at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Edward and father-in-law John James (Glancy). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maria, daughters Lisa Duignan (Drumshanbo) and Emily, sons Gary, Terry and Lee, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Effie and Tommy, sisters Mary and Cait, mother-in-law Emily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Terry will repose at his home on Tuesday 24th May from 3pm until 8pm. Walk through only. Terry's funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/ To keep everyone safe please refrain from hand shaking. House private outside of reposing times please.

Michael Brady, Cloone, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford



The death has occurred of Michael Brady, Drumhallagh, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clone, Gorey, Co. Wexford and Johnstone, Scotland, Monday 16th May 2022 peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife; Anne (Annie) son; Thomas (Tommy), brothers; Paddy and Tommy, sisters; Anne and Mary and his daughter-in-law Caren. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons; Michael, Gerard and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and his many friends.

Michael will lie in repose at his residence on Tuesday (24th May) from 3.00pm – 10.00pm (Eircode N41 KR58) with prayers at 6.00pm. Remains to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cloone on Wednesday (25th May) for funeral Mass as 12 noon followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78). No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Care West Galway care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

William (Bill) Bouley, Aughriman, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of William (Bill) Bouley, Aughriman, Drumshanbo, Leitrim (formerly Worchester, Massachusetts USA) on Wednesday, 18th May. Died peacefully in the presence of his beloved wife, Anne and niece, Donna in the Mater University Hospital Dublin. Pre-deceased by his parents, Bill and Alice Bouley, brothers, James, Arthur and Robert. Sadly missed by his wife, Anne, sister, Patricia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews as well as cousins, neighbours and friends. Family home private. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, 23rd May in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Charlotte Costello (née Kelly), Conray, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

Conray, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of 6 Cartron Estate, Sligo. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at North West Hospice. Charlotte, loving wife of Jonathan and adored mother of Julianna and Alicia. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, parents Colm and Margaret Kelly, sisters Anne and Aishling, brothers Allen and Colm, father-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo on Monday at 12:00pm for Funeral Mass with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery for burial after. You can stream Charlotte’s funeral mass live by following this link - https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/ House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence for her family at https://www.sligofuneralhome.ie/charlotte-costello-nee-kelly/

Leone Higgins (née O'Hara), Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Raheny, Dublin

Higgins, Leone, (nee O'Hara), (Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim formerly Raheny, Dublin) died 19th May 2022, peacefully at Sligo Hospice surrounded by her loving family, Leone will be very sadly missed by her husband David, her sister Lesley, brother Frank, her extended family, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sligo Hospice. Leone will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Monday 23rd May from 3pm- 5pm, Funeral Mass Tuesday 24th May 10am at Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace church Raheny. Mass can be viewed via the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/rahenyparish Cremation will take place in Glasnevin at 11.40am and can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Dr. Gaafar Elomari, Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, who died peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, the 18th of May, following a courageous battle with kidney disease. He was surrounded by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Tarig, daughter Joanna and members of his extended family. He will be sadly missed by his grandsons Noah and Adam, son-in-law Kephas and Tarig’s partner Nikki. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended Sudanese family and his family in Ireland, Gerry, Terry-Joe, Lily and Phyllis, his nieces and nephews and his neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace