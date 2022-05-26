Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, May 26, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Martin O'Hara, Greaghnafarna, Dromahair, Leitrim



O’Hara - Greaghnafarna, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, May 24th, 2022, peacefully at his home, Martin, dearly loved husband of Bernadette, his sons Seán and Michael, daughter-in-law Ide, adored grandchildren Tadhg and Aisling, predeceased by his brother John Joe, sadly missed by his brothers Mickey and Eamonn, sisters Mary, Eileen (U.S.A.), Kathleen and Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home. Removal on Friday, 26th May, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Martin’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Francis (Francie) McGoey, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Killargue, Leitrim

Francie, (formerly of Annaghboy, Killargue, Co Letrim) peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Dora, brothers John and Jimmy, and sister Katie. Loving and much loved husband of Doreen and dear father of Gerald, Siobhán, Francis and Darren. Sadly missed by his family, his adored eleven grandchildren, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Kathy, Lynnette and Karen, brother Pakie, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and good friends. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Skryne, at 12 noon Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Very Reverend Frank Gray, Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Longford / Kilnaleck, Cavan

The Very Reverend Frank Gray (P.P. Emeritus of Ballymachugh), Tamlaghtbeg, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford,) peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 23rd May 2022. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Rose and sister in law Mary. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Molloy (Carrick-on-Shannon), his brother Matt (Edenmore), brother in law Malachy Molloy, nephews and nieces, relatives, The Diocesan Administrator Very Rev. Thomas Healy, Bishop Emeritus Colm O`Reilly and Priests & Religious of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois and the people of Ballymachugh Parish. Funeral Mass on Thursday 26th at Mary's Church, Ballynarry, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan (A82 Y825) at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Ardagh and Clonmacnois Invalid Pilgrimage to Lourdes c/o Connie Briody Funeral Director, Kilnaleck.

Bridget (Bridie) Breen (née O'Brien), Sutton, Dublin / Ballymote, Sligo



Breen (nee O'Brien) (Sutton and late of Knockadalteen, Ballymote, Co. Sligo) - May 24, 2022, (peacefully) Bridget (Bridie). Very sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Anne-Marie, son David, their partners, her granddaughters, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Directors, Bayside on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 1pm in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

May they all Rest in Peace.