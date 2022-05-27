Leitrim deaths - Friday, May 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Séamus (Shay) McLoughlin, Santry, Dublin / Athboy, Meath / Knockvicar, Roscommon



McLoughlin Séamus (Shay) (Santry, Dublin and formerly of Athboy, Co. Meath and Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon) May 25th 2022, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Mary Kate, Michael and Peter. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Florence. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Mary, Imelda and Bernadette, brothers Tom, John and Pat, father-in-law George, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning, 30th May, at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown or Night Nursing, Irish Cancer Society. The Mass for Séamus can be seen via the link http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/ The family have kindly asked that anyone attending the Mass could they wear a mask please.

Martin O'Hara, Greaghnafarna, Dromahair, Leitrim

O’Hara - Greaghnafarna, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, May 24th, 2022, peacefully at his home, Martin, dearly loved husband of Bernadette, his sons Seán and Michael, daughter-in-law Ide, adored grandchildren Tadhg and Aisling, predeceased by his brother John Joe, sadly missed by his brothers Mickey and Eamonn, sisters Mary, Eileen (U.S.A.), Kathleen and Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home. Removal on Friday, 27th May, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Martin’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) Breen (née O'Brien), Sutton, Dublin / Ballymote, Sligo

Breen (nee O'Brien) (Sutton and late of Knockadalteen, Ballymote, Co. Sligo) - May 24, 2022, (peacefully) Bridget (Bridie). Very sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Anne-Marie, son David, their partners, her granddaughters, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 1pm in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland. To donate click onto https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

May they all Rest in Peace.