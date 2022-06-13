Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, June 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry McIntyre, 11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Gerry McIntyre,11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen and formerly of Drumhaldry, Carrigallen peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving mother and father(Bridget and Willie) his brother(George) and nephew (Barry)

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife (Denise) his sons (Darren, Gavin and Adrian) his brother (Sean) and sisters in laws, his grandchildren (Reece, Ella, Parker, Ivy, Logan and Noah) his nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours.

Gerry will repose at his home (11 Bredagh) on Monday13th and Tuesday the 14th from 4pm- 8pm (house private at all other times please). Funeral Mass on Wednesday15th of June in Saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Charles Arthur Wood Greaves, Lisduff School, Lisduff, Drumsna, Leitrim



On June 11th 2022 at Northwest Hospice Sligo. Charles passed away peacefully with his wife, who loved him so much, by his side. He is sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service in celebration of Charles’ life will be held at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday 14th of June at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Maura Browne, Celbridge, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maura Browne, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 9th June 2022 peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. PredeceaAsed by her parents and her brothers; Seán, Gerard and Padraig. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Micheál Browne, Gertie Geoghegan, Eillish McGovern, Bríd Keenan and Eamonn Browne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Maura’s funeral service will take place on Monday at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W91 V993) at 1.00pm followed by burial to the old cemetery, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, for burial at approximately 4.30pm

Frances Brangan (née McManus) Terenure, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Brangan (née McManus) Frances (Terenure, Dublin and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) 10th June 2022 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill and sister Kathleen. Devoted mother of Catherine, John, Helen and Anne. Very sadly missed by her family, sister Peggie, brother-in-law Dessie, sons-in-law Brian, David and Daire, daughter-in-law Christine, loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and great- grandmother to Isaac, extended relatives and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday afternoon (14th June) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (15th June) at 11 am in Terenure College Chapel followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

For those of you who are unable to attend the Mass, you may view it on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl

Ann Cone (née Casey), Boyle, Roscommon



Cone Ann (nee Casey) Sidcup, Kent, England and formerly Lowparks, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 9th of June 2022. Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents Phil and Mary, her brother Billy. Deeply regretted by her Son’s Phil and Tom, daughter in-law Jenna, Phil’s partner Nic, grandchildren Dylan, Finlay, Max and Oscar, Brothers Johnny (London), Michael (Boyle), Larry (London), Sister Maura Breheny (Boyle), Brother in-law Kevin Breheny (Boyle), Sister’s in-law, Nephews, Nieces, Ann’s partner Jeff, Relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock in St. Joseph’s Church Boyle followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery. House strictly private to family and relatives. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDermott’s funeral Directors Castlebaldwin or any family member.

Anna Lynch (née Gilroy), Moher, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Anna Lynch (née Gilroy), Moher, Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan, 11th June 2022, in her 89th year, suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband PJ, nephews (Bernard & Brian). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John P, Brian (Arva), Tony (Crosskeys), daughters, Olivia (Killeshandra) and Anita (Enniskillen),sisters-in-law, nephews and niece, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday 13th of June at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Michéal Mc Govern, Drumcannon, Dernacrieve, Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death has occurred of Michéal Mc Govern, Sheldon, Birmingham, formerly of Drumcannon, Dernacrieve, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan Tuesday 17th May 2022. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, son Leslie, parents Michael and Kathleen, brothers Pat Joe and Pete. Deeply regretted by his daughter Deborah, son-in-law Colin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Gene, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Thomas Church, Sheldon on Monday 13th June at 11am, followed by committal at Robin Hood crematorium at 12:30pm.

Raymond Lockhart, Ovens, Cork / Sligo



Lockhart (Ovens and formerly of Sligo) On June 9th 2022, unexpectedly at his home, Raymond, beloved husband Anne Collins and loving father of Adam and Sarah. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass at 11am Monday (13th) in the Church of St. Mary and St. John, Ballincollig which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig . Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery.

Patsy Hever, Lisdoogan, Ballymote, Sligo



Hever, Lisdoogan, Ballymote Co.Sligo 10 June 2022 Patsy, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Michael James and John Joe. Deeply regretted by his brother Anthony, sisters Maura (Forde) Ballina, Anne (Enniscrone), sisters-in-law Claire and Maura, nephews, nieces, all relatives, former work colleagues at Aurivo Marts, kind neighbours and many friends.

Pasty will repose at The Perry Funeral Home Ballymote (F56Tk20) on Monday 13th June from 10am to 11:30am followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Ballymote to arrive for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at St. Columba's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please donations in lieu if so desired to the Patient Comfort Fund Sligo University Hospital c/o M. Perry Funeral Director. Mass will be live streamed online, ballymoteparish.org

May they all Rest in Peace.