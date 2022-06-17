Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, June 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Packie Fox, Trathnóna, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, in the care of the staff in Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox and predeceased by his brothers Aiden, Oliver and Peter and more recently by his brother John Fox on Tuesday 14th June. Packie will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (England), his nieces and nephew, cousins especially Kathleen Dolan, extended family, his home helps Ann McGovern & Mary Creamer, his neighbours and friends. Joint Funeral Mass alongside his brother John, on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan

Gerry Curran, Furnaceland Garderns, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Corlough, Cavan



In the care of the wonderful staff of the Easker Lodge Nursing Home Cavan. Gerry's remains will arrive to Saint Patrick's Church, Corlough, via Dernacrieve Cross, for Mass of the Resurrection tomorrow, Friday, at 2pm. Burial will take in the family plot, with his late parents Paddy & Lizzie in the adjoining graveyard.

Celine McDonnell (née Nordell), 2 Church Lane, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Celine McDonnell (nee Nordell) 2 Church Lane, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, beloved mother of John (Aisling) Sligo, Stella Daly (Adrian RIP) Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Yvonne Patten Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Lorna (Sligo) Paul (Josie) Manorhamilton, her brother Niall Nordell Tramore, Waterford, sister Inez Nordell Moortown, Wexford, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, at 11am on Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No hand-shaking in the church or cemetery, please. House strictly private to family and close friends.

John Fox, The Garage, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, in the care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox and predeceased by his brothers Aiden, Oliver and Peter. John will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen (England) and his brother Patrick, his nieces and nephew, cousin, extended family and many friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan

Enda McGowan, Elmbank Drive, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballyhaise, Cavan / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Enda McGowan, Elmbank Drive, Cavan town and formerly Ballyhaise and Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. (Retired Civil Service). Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Jennifer, Claudine and Ciarán. Pre-deceased by his Brothers and sisters, Michael, Myra, Angela, Pat, Rita, Stella, Sean, Gus, Francis, Vincent and Dessie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons in law Ciaran and Martin, sister Vicky (Canada), his adored grandchildren, Aoibhe, Isla and Dallán. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 4.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only, please. House Private, Please

Margaret Curran (née Moran), Fenagh Glebe, Fenagh, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Curran (Nee Moran), Fenagh Glebe, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 15th June 2022 peacefully at the Lisdarn Nursing Unit at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, sons; Patrick, Caillin, Noel and daughter; Bernadette, grandchildren; Siobhan, Aoife, Shane, Padraig, Finn, Ryan and Oran, daughters in law; Julie and Marie, son in law; Paul, sisters in law; Alice Moran, Eileen Corcoran and Bobbi Curran, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Margaret’s Funeral mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Friday, 17th June, at 2pm followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Lisdarn Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone. House private on Friday morning please. Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols.

Maureen McNabola (nee McCrann), Corlea, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Maureen, dearly beloved wife of Francie and adored mother of Geraldine Kane (Eoin), Kevin (Noreen), Brenda McKeon (Tommie), Aileen (Simon Hughes) and Clarice Wrynne (Aidan), passed away suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen Rose, brother Frank, sisters Betty O’Shea and Nellie McKenna. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Ailbhe, Fiona, Fintan, Gavin, Karen, Lisa, Keith, Niall, Cathal, Deirdre, Áine, Ruby, Jack, Cian, Caoimhe, Daithi, Dearbhaile, great grand-daughter Ada, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen’s Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/mohill . Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o Rowley’s Undertakers, Mohill.

Florence Slater, nee Scott, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Florence Slater, nee Scott, Lisgrey, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly of Kildoo House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at Cavan General Hospital on Monday, 13th June 2022. Beloved wife of David and devoted mother of Nigel, Pauline and Suzanne. Florence will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, her sisters Joy Moorhead, Myrtle Hunter, Margaret Bowles, and brothers Stanley, Neville and the late Revd. Noel, her son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends Funeral service in Virginia Parish Church on Friday 17th June 2022 at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private please.

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Aughnagar, Co. Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran. 12th June 2022, unexpectedly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of Marie and adored father to Ciaran (Joy), Stephen (Veronica), Declan (Lois), Cathy (John) and Mairona (Seamus), deeply regretted by his loving family, his grandchildren Ella-Rose, Ben, Mie, Eoghan, Cassie and Donnacha, brothers Jimmy and Eamon, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Kitty, his brother John and sisters Eileen and Mary.

Reposing at the Family Home, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran (Eircode F94 FV12) on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm and Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest in Peace.