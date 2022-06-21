Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Jane Kiernan, 110 A Lower George Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Jane Kiernan,110A Lower George's Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim peacefully on the 18th of June in the care of the staff at St Vincent's hospital, Dublin in her 90th year. Predeceased by her parents James and Kate Kiernan, deeply regretted by her brother Sonny(James) and his wife Lucy, Killahurk, sisters Frances, Patsy & Rose (USA) and Bridie (England) brother's in-law John and Joe(deceased), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire on Friday, June 24th at 10 am with burial in Errew graveyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Pat Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of St Mary's Ward, University Hospital Galway on Sunday 19th June 2022. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose Ella, his brothers Charles and John and his sister Marian. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, children Marian (Crinnigan), Enda and Edel (Canning). His sons in law Ciarán and Gary, Linda, his adored grandchildren (Caiden, Ella, Kayla, Darragh, Leah, Laoise, Aobha and Róisín), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Tuesday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Mary's Ward, UHG

Rose McLoughlin (née McDermott), Drumlummon, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Rose McLoughlin (nee McDermott), Drumlummon, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Glenfarne. 20th June 2022 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by her husband Brendan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Benny and Terry, daughters Gertie, Thelma and Geraldine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Rosaleen, Aisling, Terence, Sean, Roísín, Rachel, Kevin, Connor, Ryan, great- granddaughter Aoise, sister Brigid, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 1pm until 4pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. One-way system in operation, entrance from Leitrim/Cartown Road and exit onto Castlecara Road. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Carrick on Shannon – ChurchTV https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/ House private outside of reposing times please.

Gerry Fitzpatrick, Carrownakilly, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Leitrim



Formerly of Drumloona, Co. Leitrim and Kilkee. Predeceased by his brothers Jim, Frank and Val. Passed away peacefully in Carrigoran House surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Kay, Martina, Bernard, Tadhg, Gerard, Maryrose, Eileen and Larry. Dearly missed by his brother Paddy, sister Anna, sons-in-law Anthony and David, daughters-in-law Anne, Fionnula and Sharon. Beloved grand father to Klyne, Hillary, Tadhg, Aidan, Aaron, Molly, Éabha, Ella, Hannah, Ciara, Emma, Lauren, Callum, Aisling and Isabelle, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Many thanks to all the staff and helpers at Carrigoran House. Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus this Tuesday (21st June) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church Newmarket On Fergus. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (22nd June) at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/ Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.

Rosemary (Rosie) Dunne (née Quinn), 3 Lisnagot, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Mullingar, Westmeath



The death has occurred of Rosemary (Rosie) Dunne (née Quinn), 3 Lisnagot, Hartley, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41YY53 (formerly of Dalton Park & Lakepoint, Mullingar). Rosie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends, at University Hospital Galway, following a short illness borne with dignity and courage. Rosie is sorely missed by her devoted and heartbroken husband Ollie and her adored son Oscar. She is deeply mourned by her beloved parents Joe and Mary, brothers Martin and David, sister Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, a wide circle of friends and her colleagues at Bo-Peep Kids in Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 21st in St. Michael’s Church Drumlion (N41 HD26) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. Donations in Rosie’s memory if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Foleys Funeral Directors, Kilmore.

Pat Joe Carthy, Clogher, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents John and Katie. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Eugene, John and Seamus, his sister Kathleen, Aunt Bridgie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday 21st June to St. Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan for Funeral Mass at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to wearing of masks, no handshaking and social distancing protocols. A message of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchtv.ie/correleehan

Ronald (Ron) Joynson, Baraghmore, Drumlish, Longford



Predeceased by his loving wife Veronica. Deeply regretted by his daughter Michelle, son-in-law Adrian, granddaughters, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Ron will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Rd., Longford this Tuesday, 21st June, from 6pm - 8pm. Followed by removal on Wednesday from his home for funeral Mass at 11am to St. Mary's Church Drumlish with burial in local cemetery. The funeral Mass can be streamed live by clicking the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-drumlish Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Home Care.

Hugh Kiernan, Drumroosk, Killeshandra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Hugh Kiernan, 16th June 2022, Reading, Berkshire, England and formerly of Drumroosk, Killeshandra. Predeceased by his parents John and Rose, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons John and Paul, sister Marie Mulligan (Drumroosk), nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Funeral in England. Arrangements to follow. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace