Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 3rd July. Pre-deceased by his parents, Patrick and Catherine, his sisters, Mary (Clarke) and Frances (McCarthy), his brothers, John James and Terry. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Bridie Lynch (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon), his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many dear friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 5th July from 5 - 8pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday, 6th July at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Rachel Houghton, 33 Mc Dermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rachel Houghton. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved partner of Martin, devoted mother of Eimíle, Shernielle and Annaliece. Sadly missed by her loving parents Vivien, Martin and her brother Jonathan, best friend Sandra, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Foley and Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo F91 YR61, Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Wednesday morning at 10:15am for requiem Mass in St Osnat's Church, Glencar at 11:00am followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Manorhamilton. House private please. Special request for everyone attending repose or funeral to wear bright coloured clothing please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, c/o The Foley and Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Bridget (Delia) Cassidy (née Mulvihill), Dernacrieve, Corlough, Cavan



Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Siobhan (Delvin, Co. Westmeath), her son-in-law Aidan Conlon, her grandchildren Helen, Sean, Ciara and Evan, her brothers and sisters, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Joan McLoughlin (née McKeon), Luton/Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joan McLoughlin née McKeon, Luton Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 15th June 2022 peacefully surrounded by her adoring family at her residence. Predeceased by her beloved husband; Tom P., her parents; John and Elizabeth McKeon (Liscarabin), brothers; Farlo and Shane, and her sister Aileen. Joan will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her sons; Thomas, James and Damian, daughters; Evelyn, Carmel and Geraldine, her adored grandchildren: Damian and Shane McLoughlin, Lisa, Vanessa and Gerard McNamee, Darcy, Kirsti and Madison McLoughlin, Jasmine and Estelle Machin, Charlie, Alfie and Chelsey McLoughlin, her brother; Francis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Joan will lie in repose at Neville’s Funeral Home, Leagrave Road, Luton, Bedfordshire on Monday 11th July 2022 for family only please with removal at 6.00pm to St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Bolingbroke Road, Farley Hill, Luton. Requiem mass on Tuesday 12th of July 2022 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the Vale Cemetery, Stopsley, Luton. Joan now joins her beloved husband; Tom P. Enquiries to M.J. McLoughlin, Funeral Director’s, Carrick-on-Shannon 071-9623345.

Vera Maguire (née Daly), 16 Gorteen Road, Camletter, Derrylin, Fermanagh, BT9 29AL



Vera Maguire, Camletter, Derrylin, 3rd July 2022, peacefully, loving wife of Tony and dear mother of Maurice, Ursula, Arlene, Kathy & Louise. Remains reposing at her home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, brothers & sisters Jim, Kieran, Maureen, Ursula & Anthony (pre-deceased recently by her brother Denis RIP), sister in law Claire, sons in law Gwenole & P.J., all her adoring grandchildren & extended family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin. House private to close family and friends please.

Jacinta Hever (née Mulligan), Rathdooney Beg, Ballymote, Sligo, F56 ED80 / Castlerea, Roscommon



Hever (nee Mulligan), Rathdooney Beg, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ballindrimley, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. July 2nd, 2022 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father Jay. Jacinta, loving wife and best friend to Fergus and adored mummy to Lauren, Kelly Anne, Aoibheann, Ryan and her step-son Peter. Jacinta is deeply regretted by her heart-broken family, her husband, her children, her mother Maureen, her sisters and best friends Patricia (Casey, Castlerea), Annette (Daire, Castlerea), Olivia (McDermott, Castlerea), her brothers Francis (Castlerea) and Declan (Galway). Jacinta will also be sadly missed by her extended family, her father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Rita, her adored nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Padraig, Tim, Dermot, John, Keith, Dermot and James sisters-in-law Catherine, Majella, Caroline and Karina. Aunts, uncles, her work colleagues in the E.S.B. her neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Rathdooney Beg (F56 ED80) on Monday from 2 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymote on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial in Doo Cemetery. Jacinta’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream House private to family only please on Tuesday morning. Jacinta's Funeral Mass can be viewed again after the funeral in our viewing-room www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/viewing-room

May they all Rest in Peace.