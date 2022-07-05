Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Joseph McGowan, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Michael Joseph McGowan, Northampton, England and formerly of Duncarbury, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, 12th June 2022, peacefully, after a short illness at Northampton General Hospital, in the presence of his loving sons Jerry and Martin. Predeceased by his loving parents Annie & John McGowan, (Duncarbury, Tullaghan), and his brothers Patrick & Sean. Michael will be greatly missed by his loving family, sons Jerry, Martin, Dennis & Alex (all Northampton), his daughter Donna (Kinlough), his grandchildren Finn & Bria, his brothers Martin McGowan, (Tullaghan), Peter McGowan, (Cliffoney), sisters Rita Magan, (Tullaghan) and Mary Bowen, (Northampton), nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives and friends. Michael's Funeral Service will take place at Northampton Crematorium on Wednesday 6th July. A Committal Service will take place in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, on Saturday 9th July at 1pm followed by burial of ashes in the Family Grave. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home on 0862492036.

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



McGANN, Eugene (Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford) - July 1, 2022 – (suddenly) at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 3rd July. Pre-deceased by his parents, Patrick and Catherine, his sisters, Mary (Clarke) and Frances (McCarthy), his brothers, John James and Terry. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Bridie Lynch (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon), his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many dear friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 5th July from 5 - 8pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday, 6th July at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Rachel Houghton, 33 Mc Dermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rachel Houghton. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved partner of Martin, devoted mother of Eimíle, Shernielle and Annaliece. Sadly missed by her loving parents Vivien, Martin and her brother Jonathan, best friend Sandra, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Foley and Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo F91 YR61, Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Wednesday morning at 10:15am for requiem Mass in St Osnat's Church, Glencar at 11:00am followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Manorhamilton. House private please. Special request for everyone attending repose or funeral to wear bright coloured clothing please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, c/o The Foley and Mc Gowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

John Patrick Dolan, Booterstown, Dublin / Corlough, Cavan

John Patrick Dolan, Booterstown, Co.Dublin (Formerly of Corlough, Co. Cavan), 2nd July 2022. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Kylemore Nursing Home, Bray, surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered by his loving wife Louisa his son Kevin and daughter Jane, predeceased by his son Brian, his niece and nephews, also his 5 adoring grandchildren, extended family and friends.John will be reposing in Massey Bros Funeral Home Blackrock (5 Newtown Park A94 X308) on Tuesday 5th July from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass will be held in The Church of the Assumption in Booterstown at 10.00am on Wednesday 6th July 2022, followed by burial in Shanganagh Shankill. For those who cannot attend you may watch the service live by clicking https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown For those who wish to leave a private message of condolence, please click here here

Bridget (Delia) Cassidy (née Mulvihill), Dernacrieve, Corlough, Cavan / Ballyduff, Kerry

Formerly of Dromartin, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Siobhan (Delvin, Co. Westmeath), her son-in-law Aidan Conlon, her grandchildren Helen, Sean, Ciara and Evan, her brothers and sisters, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62), on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from her home in Dernacrieve on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108.

Joan McLoughlin (née McKeon), Luton/Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joan McLoughlin née McKeon, Luton Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 15th June 2022 peacefully surrounded by her adoring family at her residence. Predeceased by her beloved husband; Tom P., her parents; John and Elizabeth McKeon (Liscarabin), brothers; Farlo and Shane, and her sister Aileen. Joan will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her sons; Thomas, James and Damian, daughters; Evelyn, Carmel and Geraldine, her adored grandchildren: Damian and Shane McLoughlin, Lisa, Vanessa and Gerard McNamee, Darcy, Kirsti and Madison McLoughlin, Jasmine and Estelle Machin, Charlie, Alfie and Chelsey McLoughlin, her brother; Francis, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Bolingbroke Road, Farley Hill, Luton on Tuesday 12th of July 2022 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the Vale Cemetery, Stopsley, Luton. Joan now joins her beloved husband; Tom P. Enquiries to M.J. McLoughlin, Funeral Director’s, Carrick-on-Shannon 071-9623345.

Vera Maguire (née Daly), 16 Gorteen Road, Camletter, Derrylin, Fermanagh, BT9 29AL



Vera Maguire, Camletter, Derrylin, 3rd July 2022, peacefully, loving wife of Tony and dear mother of Maurice, Ursula, Arlene, Kathy & Louise. Remains reposing at her home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, brothers & sisters Jim, Kieran, Maureen, Ursula & Anthony (pre-deceased recently by her brother Denis RIP), sister in law Claire, sons in law Gwenole & P.J., all her adoring grandchildren & extended family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin. House private to close family and friends please.

Jacinta Hever (née Mulligan), Rathdooney Beg, Ballymote, Sligo, F56 ED80 / Castlerea, Roscommon



Hever (nee Mulligan), Rathdooney Beg, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ballindrimley, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. July 2nd, 2022 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father Jay. Jacinta, loving wife and best friend to Fergus and adored mummy to Lauren, Kelly Anne, Aoibheann, Ryan and her step-son Peter. Jacinta is deeply regretted by her heart-broken family, her husband, her children, her mother Maureen, her sisters and best friends Patricia (Casey, Castlerea), Annette (Daire, Castlerea), Olivia (McDermott, Castlerea), her brothers Francis (Castlerea) and Declan (Galway). Jacinta will also be sadly missed by her extended family, her father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Rita, her adored nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Padraig, Tim, Dermot, John, Keith, Dermot and James sisters-in-law Catherine, Majella, Caroline and Karina. Aunts, uncles, her work colleagues in the E.S.B. her neighbours and her many friends. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymote on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial in Doo Cemetery. Jacinta’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the following link www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream House private to family only please on Tuesday morning. Jacinta's Funeral Mass can be viewed again after the funeral in our viewing-room www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/viewing-room

May they all Rest in Peace.