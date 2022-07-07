Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford. July 5th (peacefully) in the loving care of the management, nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, predeceased by his sister's Mary, Bridie and Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters Rosemarie and Carina, son in law Colm, his beloved grandchildren Blánaid and Rían, nieces and nephews, sister in law Lizzie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Strictly walk through only. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod.

Maura Devine (née McWeeney), Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maura Devine nee McWeeney, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, July 5th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the management nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, beloved wife of the late Charlie and mother of the late Sean, predeceased by her brother Tommy and sisters Bridie and Lily, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Padraig and Joe, daughters in law Helen, Rose and Alice, grandchildren Isabelle and Cillian, brother Johnny (Drumlin) sister, Helen Boland (New York), sister in law Rose , nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers you are requested to refrain from handshaking, use hand sanitiser and wear a mask.

Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Longford



Gerry died peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team and surrounded by his family on 4th, July, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his son Peter. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Gerard, Joseph and Kevin, daughters Sinéad and Monica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Eve, Áine, Isobelle, Conor, James, Gary, Claire, Holly, Callum and Sarah, brother Patrick and sister Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Gerry will repose at his home on Thursday 7th. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday 8th in St Mary's Church, Legga, Eircode (N39 XK11), followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note there will be no evening mass in St. Mary's Church, Legga, on Friday 8th.

Mamie Crawford (née Rogan), Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mamie Crawford (nee Rogan), Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Robbie, baby Martin and grandson Padraig Cornyn. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughter Irene (Cornyn); sons Michael, Robbie, Joey and David; sister Margaret (Carty); daughters-in-law; son-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St Colmcille's Church, Newbridgeon Thursday at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Newbridge Old Cemetery. The funeral mass will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/AY7q0sungME St Colmcille's Church, Newbridge Messages of sympathy may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie Directions to funeral house: Coming from Drumkeerin, turn left at Newbridge Church, coming from Dowra, turn right at Newbridge Church.

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr.Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Christina Sheridan (née Deneher), Cordownan, Arva, Cavan



Christina Sheridan (nee Deneher), late of Cordownan & Broad Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, Monday, 4th July in her 95th year, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan; predeceased by her husband, Vincent and son, Gabriel. Loving mother of Geraldine (Damien), Martin (Noeleen), and Carmel (David), much loved Granny to Daniel, Ruth, Stephen, Jack, Emily & Grace. Sadly missed by her family, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment to Coronea Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing at the Funeral Home and in the Church; No handshaking, please (walk-through only when sympathising). Please wear a face-mask for the welfare of all present.

May they all Rest in Peace.