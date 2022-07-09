Funeral details for beloved teen Archie Naughton

Archie John Naughton RIP
Family and friends are heartbroken following the death of brave Roscommon 16-year-old Archie Naughton in the Coronary Care Unit in the Mater Dublin on Thursday, July 7.
Archie from Corrarun Village, Racecourse Road Roscommon Town was well known in Leitrim. The eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much-loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, schoolmates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness.
Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk-through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.
Family flowers only. House private please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11am on https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/
